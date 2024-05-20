United States

Texas: 'Gathering Of The Kyles' Fail To Break World Record Despite 706 Turnout In Kyle

Despite a valiant effort, Kyle, Texas fell short in their bid to break the world record for the largest gathering of people sharing a name, with 706 attendees at the recent 'Gathering of the Kyles.' The record is currently held by a Bosnian town with 2,325 Ivans.

AP
Gathering of the Kyles in Kyle, Texas Photo: AP
The recent attempt by the city of Kyle, Texas, to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with one name fell short despite 706 Kyles of all ages turning up at a park in the suburbs of Austin. Currently, the record is held by a town in Bosnia that managed to gather 2,325 people named Ivan in 2017, according to Guinness World Records.

This isn't the first time the Kyles have aimed to surpass the Ivans.

BY Outlook International Desk

Last year, the official count at what's become known as the Gathering of the Kyles totaled 1,490 in the rapidly growing Texas city, located approximately 37 miles south of Austin, the state capital.

Kyle isn't among the top-ranking names in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration, which annually tracks the names given to girls and boys in each state.

The most recent data showed that Kyle ranked 416th among male names in 2023, whereas Ivan ranked 153rd.

