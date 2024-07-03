United States

Stripper Sues Florida Over New Age Restrictions For Adult Dancers, Claiming The Law Infringes Her Constitutional Rights

Florida has increased the minimum age for adult dancers to 21, leading to a lawsuit by a 19-year-old stripper, who claims the law infringes on her constitutional rights.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Florida has updated its law and increased the minimum age for adult dancers to 21. In response to the same, a 19-year-old stripper from Florida and her employer are suing the state over new age restrictions for adult dancers, claiming the law infringes on her constitutional rights.

Serenity Michelle Bushey alleges she lost her job at Cafe Risque, a Gainesville-area strip club, after a new law raising the minimum age for strippers from 18 to 21 took effect on Monday. The lawsuit, reported by WPLG, was filed in federal court in Tallahassee on behalf of Bushey, the strip club’s owners, and two other adult businesses in Jacksonville. It seeks a permanent injunction to stop the law from being enforced.

Representative Image - null
Best Time Of Year To Witness The Milky Way: A Stargazer's Guide

BY Outlook International Desk

Bushey and the strip clubs argue that the law violates their First Amendment right to free speech and their Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection. The suit states that Bushey and eight other dancers aged between 18 and 21 are now unable to work at Cafe Risque due to the new age requirement, which was signed into law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in May.

“As with similar performers around the state, Bushey earned her living through her art while providing entertainment for the benefit and enjoyment of her audience,” the suit states. “Plaintiffs have a clear legal right to engage in protected speech of this nature.”

The new law also prohibits adult entertainment businesses from hiring cooks, DJs, waitresses, and security guards under 21. Additionally, businesses cannot use workers under 21 from third-party contractors for tasks such as air conditioning repairs or carpentry, according to the lawsuit.

The Florida Attorney General’s office told WPLG on Tuesday that it had not yet received the lawsuit but intends to defend the new law.

The legislation, which raises the minimum age for workers in adult entertainment from 18 to 21, aims to combat human trafficking in the state. It also requires adult businesses to display signage warning about human trafficking.

“This legislation will help better protect the most vulnerable in our communities. It will ensure that if businesses are not complying with these very modest, reasonable requirements, whether knowingly or unknowingly, they will be held accountable,” DeSantis said when he signed the bill.

Eva Evans - X
TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Team Arrival Live Updates: Players Reach 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, To Meet PM Narendra Modi
  2. T20 World Cup Champions Let Loose! Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Bust A Move To Dhol Beats - Watch
  3. AIC24WC The Most Tracked Plane In World - What Is It? All You Need To Know
  4. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid
  5. T20 World Champions India Return Home; Victory Parade Later Today - Check Full Schedule
Football News
  1. Pedri Urges Barcelona To Seal 'Spectacular Signing' Of Spanish Teammate Nico Williams
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Wes Brown Backs Cristiano Ronaldo; Former Teammate Expects Striker To Rise Again
  3. UEFA Euro 2024: Ivan Toney Eyes England Chance Despite Lack Of Minutes
  4. Euro 2024: ENG, SUI Players Train Ahead Of Quarter-Final Clash - In Pics
  5. ENG Vs SUI, UEFA Euro 2024 Quarter-Final: England Boss Gareth Southgate Must Look To Cole Palmer Or Anthony Gordon, Says Wes Brown
Tennis News
  1. Sinner Vs Berrettini, Wimbledon 2024: World No. 1 Claims Third Round Spot In Four-Set Epic - Data Debrief
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Coco Gauff Reaches Round Three; Carlos Alcaraz Too Advances
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Emma Raducanu Joins Forces With 'Her Hero' Andy Murray For Mixed Doubles
  4. Ruud Vs Fognini, Wimbledon 2024: World No.8 Suffers Second-Round Exit After Veteran Italian Masterclass - Data Debrief
  5. Osaka Vs Navarro, Wimbledon 2024: Japanese Crashes Out As American Breezes To Straight-Sets Triumph - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  4. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'
  5. Hockey India Names 40-Member Core Probable Group For Junior Men's National Coaching Camp

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Respecting LAC Essential': Jaishankar After Meet With Chinese Foreign Minister At SCO Summit
  2. Breaking News July 4 LIVE: Flood Situation Worsens In Northeast; Labour Vs Conservative In UK Polls Today
  3. Hathras Stampede: 'Bhole Baba' Likened Self To God, Kept Dead Girl At Home | Fresh Details On Preacher
  4. Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Lifetime High Levels In Early Trade
  5. Delhi University: End-Term LLB Exams Postponed Night Before Scheduled Date
Entertainment News
  1. Vivek Oberoi Talks About Being A 'Victim Of Lobby' In Bollywood, Says He Started Other Businesses To Survive
  2. 'Kill': Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Janhvi Kapoor And Others Attend Screening Of Lakshya Lalwani Starrer
  3. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 7: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 700 Crore Mark Globally In One Week
  4. Ajith Kumar's Wife Shalini Shares Picture From Hospital, Fans Pray For Her Speedy Recovery
  5. Juhi Chawla Reveals Her Mother-In-Law Cancelled Grand Wedding Plans And Recalled 2000 Invites For THIS Reason
US News
  1. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  2. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  3. Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does
  4. What To Stream To Celebrate The Fourth Of July?
  5. 68-Year-Old Tourist Allegedly Robbed And Run Over Outside Newport Beach Mall
World News
  1. UK Elections 2024 LIVE: Will Conservatives Be Ousted? Polling Booths Open 7 AM
  2. Keir Starmer To Rishi Sunak - Key Candidates, Parties Contesting In UK Elections 2024
  3. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  4. Joe Biden To Quit US Presidential Race? White House Addresses Growing Speculation
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
Latest Stories
  1. UK Election 2024: Labour's Inevitable Win Amidst Tory Turmoil
  2. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 3rd ODI Highlights: Bell, Sciver-Brunt Power ENG-W To Series Whitewash
  3. Daily Horoscope for Today, July 4, 2024: Read astrological predictions for all Zodiac Signs
  4. Labour Party's Comeback: Focus on Home Front While Maintaining Foreign Policies
  5. Rishi Sunak: A Historic Yet Controversial Tenure As Britain's PM
  6. 4th Of July Food Deals: Save Big On Meals From Applebee's, Krispy Kreme, Wendy's, KFC, Starbucks And More!
  7. UK Elections 2024: 650 Seats Up For Grabs As Britons Decide Govt’s Fate Today | All You Need To Know
  8. Team India Victory Parade: Mumbai Police Issues Travel Advisory - Check Which Roads To Avoid