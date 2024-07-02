TikTok And ‘Club Rat’ Creator Eva Evans Cause Of Death Confirmed

Eva Evans, a 29-year-old TikTok star known for her popular dating comedy series "Club Rat," died by suicide, the New York City medical examiner's office has confirmed.
Authorities told TMZ that Evans hanged herself in her apartment on April 20. Previous reports suggested she had left a suicide note. Police discovered Evans after obtaining a key from a friend who had seen her the previous day.
Police sources reported that Evans was found hanging from the ceiling in her living room. Friends of the influencer expressed shock, saying they were unaware of any mental health struggles she might have been facing.
Evans, who had over 305,000 followers on TikTok, was celebrated for her posts about life in New York as a rising filmmaker. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
"Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died," her sister Lila Joy shared in an Instagram post. "After 24 hours, I still find myself in a constant cycle of denial and acceptance, so I know how unbelievable and hard to process this news will be."
"I wish I had Eva here now to refer to because she would have better words and know how to say what I don't," she continued. "I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you'll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her."
Actress Julia Fox, visibly emotional, paid tribute to Evans, describing her as a 'New York Icon' and recalling her kindness and support. Reality star Lo Bosworth also shared condolences, remembering Evans' warmth and kindness.
A memorial gathering at Grace Church brought together hundreds of loved ones and fans, where tributes included photo collages, flowers, and heartfelt memories.
Evans' artistic talent shone through in her work, including the series 'Club Rat,' which she wrote, directed, and starred in. The series, available on YouTube and Prime Video, showcased her comedic talent and storytelling ability.