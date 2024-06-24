Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory

During the hourlong video, viewers are taken through various parts of the facility where workers are hard at work constructing rocket components and putting together the Starship vehicle. Musk shared his ambitious vision for the new facility, parts of which are still under construction. He hopes the Starfactory will eventually produce up to 100 Starship spacecraft per year, with the ultimate goal of building as many as a thousand. However, to reach this lofty target, additional production facilities will be needed.