United States

Elon Musk Gives YouTuber Tim Dodd A Tour Of SpaceX's Starfactory

The video, shot a day before the fourth Starship test flight, showcases the facility where SpaceX builds and assembles its rockets.

Screengrab from Tim dodd's Youtube video
info_icon

SpaceX chief Elon Musk recently gave Tim Dodd, known as the Everyday Astronaut on YouTube, an extensive tour of the Starfactory in Boca Chica, Texas. The tour, shot just a day before the fourth test flight of the Starship megarocket earlier this month, offers an inside look at where SpaceX is building and assembling its groundbreaking rockets.

During the hourlong video, viewers are taken through various parts of the facility where workers are hard at work constructing rocket components and putting together the Starship vehicle. Musk shared his ambitious vision for the new facility, parts of which are still under construction. He hopes the Starfactory will eventually produce up to 100 Starship spacecraft per year, with the ultimate goal of building as many as a thousand. However, to reach this lofty target, additional production facilities will be needed.

Musk showed Dodd and the viewers several key areas of the Starfactory, including a room filled with powerful Raptor engines. These engines power the Super Heavy booster, which is responsible for lifting the Starship spacecraft into orbit. The next-generation Raptor engine, Musk explained, will fly without a heat shield. Because of its exposure, it will need cooling circuits built into all its parts. “It looks very simple on the outside, but it’s complicated on the inside,” Musk said.

A significant part of Musk's discussion focused on rocket reusability, a crucial aspect of SpaceX's strategy. He aims to build a fully reusable rocket, where both the first and second stages can be landed and quickly flown again, much like a large airliner. SpaceX has already achieved first-stage reuse with its Falcon 9 rocket, which returns to Earth and lands upright shortly after launch. However, returning the second stage from space remains a significant challenge.

For the Starship to be viable, SpaceX needs to land the first-stage Super Heavy booster and safely land the Starship at its destination, whether it be the moon, Mars, or beyond. The spacecraft will carry crew and cargo, and it then needs to be able to return home safely.

SpaceX is heavily investing in the Starfactory as it prepares its Starship system for future crew and cargo flights to the moon. Much testing is still required, but excitement is building, with the Starship expected to embark on its fifth test flight as early as next month.

Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees - AP
From 'Having His Babies' To 'Exposing Himself': Report Alleges Elon Musk Sexually Harassed SpaceX Employees

BY Danita Yadav

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages
  2. Newly Wed Couple Shot Dead In Haryana's Hansi
  3. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises To 58, BJP-DMK In War Of Words Over Demand For CBI Probe
  4. Climate Change Impact: Heatwave, Heatstroke & Rising Temperature
  5. Video: Fire Breaks Out In Srinagar's Bohri Kadal, Mosque Damaged
Entertainment News
  1. Regional Cinema Stars Who Shined Bright In Bollywood
  2. Pankaj Tripathi: Before ‘Mirzapur’ Became A Global Phenomenon, We Were Just 'The Cast'
  3. Asha Negi Talks About Playing A Role So Close To Her Own Life In ‘Industry’
  4. ‘Wild Wild Punjab’ Trailer: Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh, Manjot Singh Take A Breakup Trip Of A Lifetime
  5. Diljit Dosanjh Says He Had Worked Tirelessly Work For 22 Years To Achieve Success: It’s Not Overnight Fame
Sports News
  1. Paris 2024: Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar Drain Putts For Early Olympic Golf Berths
  2. India Vs Australia Live Score, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain Stops Play After Rohit Sharma's Batting Carnage
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  4. Igor Stimac's Remarks Intended To 'Malign' AIFF: India Football Federation Hits Back At Ex-Coach
  5. India Vs Australia, T20 WC 2024 Super 8: What Rohit Sharma, Mitch Marsh Said After Toss
World News
  1. Charli XCX Defends Taylor Swift At Her Concert After Fans Chant 'Taylor Is Dead'
  2. 3 Months After Baltimore Bridge Collapse, Cargo Ship Dali Leaves For Virginia
  3. Malaysia Airlines Flight To Bangkok Makes A U-Turn Due To A Pressurisation Issue
  4. UK's Princess Anne In Hospital After Being Allegedly 'Kicked By A Horse'
  5. Seoul Says North Korea Has Resumed Balloon Launches Likely To Drop Trash In South Korea
Latest Stories
  1. Buxar's New MP Sudhakar Singh: A Crusader For Agricultural Reforms
  2. NEET-UG 2024: From Arrests In Bihar To Delhi Link, Paper Leak Probe Gets Deeper | Top Points
  3. Priyanka Jarkiholi: The Millennial MP
  4. Geniben Thakor: Breaking Ground As Gujarat’s Lone Congress MP
  5. Brazil Vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Group D, Matchday 1
  6. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: India Football Federation Fires Back At Igor Stimac - Accuses Ex-Coach Of Attempting To 'Malign' AIFF
  7. Breaking News, June 24, LIVE: From Kashmiri To Telugu, MPs Take Oaths In Various Languages