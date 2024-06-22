United States

Coffee Lovers Are Getting Some Relaxation Amid Inflation As Starbucks Offers Great Discounts And Deals

Inflation has adversely affected caffeine sales in the US. Starbucks is giving customers various discounts and new deals to lure them back.

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

Starbucks lovers are experiencing relaxation in their coffee bills these days and they can’t believe it’s real. If your bill seems lower too, despite rising inflation, you’re not imagining things.

Traditionally, Starbucks has refrained from offering discounts. But with inflation driving customers to make coffee at home, the chain has begun regular promotions to lure them back.

Can't Get Khanafed Of It - X
‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe

BY Outlook International Desk

The popular coffee chain has started offering significant deals, with a grande Caramel Frappuccino listed at around $5.65 and a grande brewed coffee at about $3.65. However, customers are now often getting their favorite drinks for half the price.

Wall Street Journal obtained some documents which reveal that Starbucks ran promotions for about half of May, including their annual “Happy Hour” deal. “50% off a drink. It’s on,” Starbucks announced in a recent email to customers, encouraging them to check the app all summer for more deals.

In June, Starbucks introduced coffee and breakfast food bundles starting at $5, similar to McDonald’s $5 Meal Deal. Rising food and grocery costs have led many to reconsider their caffeine habits, prompting Starbucks to offer these deals to win back daily coffee drinkers.

$5 breakfast combo.
$5 breakfast combo. Photo: Starbucks
info_icon

So far, the response has been positive. “We’re seeing progress so far, but we’ve got a ways to go,” Chief Financial Officer Rachel Ruggeri said during an investor presentation this month.

Anthony Fumo, a 31-year-old account director from Philadelphia, has noticed the increase in offers on the Starbucks app and has been taking advantage. “At 50% off, the coffee begins to feel more fairly priced,” Fumo told WSJ.

With continuous promotion and deals, Starbucks hopes to bring back loyal customers and maintain its competitive edge in the coffee market.

Footlong dipper is served with Subway flatbread. - Subway
Subway Adds Another Footlong Item To Sidekicks Menu, Get All New ‘Footlong Dipper’ At Just $3!

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Red Revival: Sudama Prasad Becomes First CPI-ML MP In Three Decades
  2. A Babu, A Neta: Sasikanth Senthil's Battle Against BJP Ideology
  3. Slow And Steady: The BJP’s Rise In South India
  4. Winds Of Change In The Northeast
  5. Breaking News June 22 LIVE: Fire Breaks Out At Kolkata's Garstin Place; Anti-Paper Leak Laws Enforced
Entertainment News
  1. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  2. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  3. World Music Day: Revisiting Some Of The Classic Melodies From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Films
  4. 'Maharaj': Gujarat Court Lifts Stay On Release Of Junaid Khan's Film
  5. World Music Day: 8 Soulful Love Songs To Add To Your Playlist
Sports News
  1. West Indies Vs United States, T20 World Cup Live Updates: WI Begin Pursuit Of 129-Run Target
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Peru, Chile Share Points In Texas; Turkiye Meet Portugal At UEFA Euro 2024
  3. Euro 2024, Day 7 Social Round-Up: Yaremchuk's Tears Of Joy, Mbappe's New Look
  4. West Indies Vs United States Toss Update, T20 World Cup: USA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  5. Euro 2024 Data Dive: Griezmann Matches Thuram But Goals Finally Dry Up
World News
  1. Israeli Strikes On Tent Camps Near Rafah Kill At Least 25 And Wound 50, Gaza Health Officials Say
  2. Hawaii Five-0 Actor Taylor Wily Passes Away At 56, UFC Fans React
  3. Prince William Turns 42! Princess Kate Shares Adorable Photo, King Charles Gets Nostalgic
  4. Celebrate The Musicians: 20 Iconic Documentaries Every Music Lover Must Watch
  5. 4 Members Of Billionaire Hinduja Family Sentenced To Prison For Exploiting Servants By Swiss Court
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News June 21 Highlights: Delhi HC Stays Kejriwal's Bail, AAP Chief To Remain In Jail; Pune Teen's Father Granted Bail
  2. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
  3. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  4. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  5. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  6. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  7. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  8. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'