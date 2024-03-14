Olivia Munn Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis And Double Mastectomy Journey

On Wednesday, Olivia Munn revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2023 and subsequently underwent a double mastectomy.
In an Instagram post, the actress expressed her aspiration that by sharing her diagnosis, she could offer comfort, inspiration, and support to others embarking on similar journeys.
The 43-year-old former "X-Men: Apocalypse" actress explained that in February 2023, both she and her sister Sara Potts tested negative for the BRCA gene, which is the most widely recognized breast cancer gene.
Additionally, her mammogram results showed no signs of concern. However, her doctor opted to assess her Breast Cancer Risk Assessment Score as a precautionary measure.
Munn expressed gratitude, stating, “The fact that she did saved my life,” referring to the medical intervention. She highlighted that her lifetime risk stood at 37 percent.
At her doctor's recommendation, the actress underwent an MRI, followed by an ultrasound and ultimately a biopsy, which confirmed she had Luminal B cancer in both breasts, described as an "aggressive, fast moving cancer."
Just 30 days later, Munn underwent a double mastectomy, marking the first of four surgeries she has undergone over the past 10 months.
“I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” she wrote. “I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options.”
The "Newsroom" star expressed gratitude to her family, friends, and partner, John Mulaney, for their unwavering support during her battle with cancer.
“I’m so thankful to John for the nights he spent researching what every operation and medication meant and what side effects and recovery I could expect,” she continued.
“For being there before I went into each surgery and being there when I woke up, always placing framed photos of our little boy Malcolm so it would be the first thing I saw when I opened my eyes.”
Munn concluded her message by extending gratitude to her healthcare providers, acknowledging the care received at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif. She specifically lauded her OBGYN, Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, whom she referred to as her "guardian angel."
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney have been in a relationship for three years since his divorce from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler.
Munn and Mulaney made their first red carpet appearance together in January and most recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party last Sunday.