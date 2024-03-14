Nex Benedict, Oklahoma Nonbinary Teen's Death Ruled Suicide By Medical Examiner: LGBTQ+ Community Mourns Loss, Sparks Nationwide Rallies

Nex Benedict, the 16-year old Oklahoma student who died a day following an altercation in a high school restroom, was determined to have died by suicide, according to the state's medical examiner's announcement on Wednesday.
The summary report indicated that Benedict, who identified as nonbinary and preferred they/them pronouns, died as a result of the combined toxicity of two distinct medications.
"From the beginning of this investigation, Owasso Police observed many indications that this death was the result of suicide," stated the Owasso Police Department in response to the report's publication. "However, investigators did not wish to confirm that information without the final results being presented by the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office."
On the day preceding their death, Benedict was involved in a physical altercation in the girls' restroom at Owasso High School. Following the incident, a school nurse sent Benedict to the hospital, where they reported being harassed by three girls. Benedict responded by splashing water at the girls, inciting the altercation.
"Okay. So, so they just up and decided to just start messing with you?" an officer is heard asking Benedict in the video.
"Yeah, because of the way that we dress," Benedict replied.
The day after the fight, Benedict's mother contacted emergency responders to their residence, expressing concern about Benedict's shallow breathing, rolling eyes, and curled hands, as per audio recordings released by Owasso police.
A preliminary autopsy report indicated that Benedict did not succumb to injuries sustained during the altercation.
"The loss of Nex, a member of the Ram Family and the Owasso community, is devastating," stated Dr. Margaret Coates, superintendent of Owasso Public Schools, on Wednesday. "As we mourn together, OPS remains focused on the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Let's continue to lean on each other in the days ahead."
Benedict's passing sparked rallies and vigils across U.S. cities from New York to Los Angeles, with organizers citing their death as a poignant reminder of the ongoing dangers and persecution faced by the LGBTQ+ community.