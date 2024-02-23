Foul Play Suspected After Body Of Nursing Student Found On University Of Georgia Campus

School and state authorities are conducting an investigation following the discovery of a woman's body with "visible injuries" on the University of Georgia's campus, as announced by university officials on Thursday.
The woman was identified as a student of the Augusta University College of Nursing, which shares a campus location with the University of Georgia in Athens, as confirmed by Augusta university officials.
Shortly after 12 p.m. on Thursday, authorities were alerted by an individual who expressed concern about their friend's whereabouts. The friend had gone jogging at the university's intramural fields but failed to return, as stated by University of Georgia Police Chief Jeffrey L. Clark during an evening press briefing.
At approximately 12:38 p.m., officers discovered a body in an area located behind a nearby lake, as conveyed by Clark.
“The individual was unconscious and not breathing and had visible injuries,” stated the chief. EMS responders subsequently assessed the individual and confirmed they were dead, he added.
The University of Georgia confirmed the victim's identity as a woman but withheld additional details.
Augusta University identified the woman as a student enrolled in its College of Nursing.
“It is with deepest sorrow that I share with you the news that one of our students at our College of Nursing campus at Athens has passed away,” expressed Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel in a letter to the university's community.
“Police have said they suspect foul play. The receipt of this news this afternoon was shocking to all of us,” Keel said.
The Augusta University College of Nursing campus in Athens is situated approximately 2.5 miles from the University of Georgia's intramural fields. Athens is located roughly 60 miles northeast of Atlanta.
Police have stated that they do not currently have a suspect in the investigation. The University of Georgia police, in collaboration with local law enforcement and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, are actively investigating the case, as noted by Clark.
The university released a statement indicating suspicion of foul play in the incident. Chief Clark emphasized that “when you have a suspect that’s on the loose, there’s always a danger. But there’s no immediate danger at this time.”
“We’re not going to leave any rock unturned on this investigation,” the chief said. “We’ll follow all leads.”
Clarifying that the victim was not affiliated with the University of Georgia but attended another institution, Chief Clark provided no further elaboration.
University officials have been briefed on the “terrible situation,” which occurred shortly after the "sudden death" of a University of Georgia student the previous night, according to a statement released by the school.
“The past 24 hours have been a traumatic time for our university,” the school said in its release. “And as we continue to mourn that tragic loss of life, today’s devastating news will uniquely test the resolve of our campus community, particularly our students.”
Chief Clark clarified that there is no connection between the two deaths. In response to the circumstances, all classes on the University of Georgia's Athens campus were canceled for Thursday evening and Friday, with classes scheduled to resume on Monday. Augusta University also canceled classes on Friday at the College of Nursing campus in Athens.