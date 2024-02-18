Putin Critic Navalny’s Team Accuses Russia Of 'Hiding' His Dead Body

The family of Alexei Navalny, a prominent Russian opposition leader, is demanding the return of his dead body amidst accusations that Russian authorities are hiding evidence of what they claim is a Kremlin-sponsored murder.

The Russian prison service announced on Friday the death of Alexei Navalny, the country's most outspoken opposition figure. Navalny was 47 years old.

“They are trying to cover traces, this is why they are not giving the body to his family and this is why they are just hiding him from them,” Kira Yarmysh, Navalny’s press secretary told BBC, as 69-year-old Lyudmila, his mother, and a lawyer battled to retrieve his body in the city of Salekhard.

“We know for sure that it wasn’t just a death, it was a murder.”