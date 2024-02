Who Was Russian Opposition Leader And Putin Critic Alexei Navalny, What Do We Know About His Death In Prison?

In the years since, Navalny emerged as the fiercest critic of Putin and challenged him directly. In 2015, he announced his intention to challenge Putin in presidential election. The following year, the embezzlement case is reopened and he is sentenced to a five-year suspended prison sentence. In 2017, Navalny is arrested for at least 95 days for banned rallies and is rejected from the ballot in the run-up to the presidential election the next year.

Then, in 2020, Navalny fell sick on the regional campaign trail in Siberia in a nerve agent campaign that he blamed on Putin. He was airlifted to Germany for treatment. After recovering, he returned to Russia and was expectedly arrested upon arrival at airport and then convicted and sentenced to a penal colony within weeks. The poisoning of Navalny and the following convictions followed popular protests against Putin and have been seen as being politically-motivated.

In Germany, it took the German authorities two weeks to confirm that Navalny had been poisoned with a military-grade nerve agent from the Novichok family, a class of chemical weapons developed by the Soviet Union known to be used against critics of Putin's regime, according to The New York Times.

"After waking from a medically induced coma, Mr. Navalny would go on to say that the poison had been planted in his underwear at his hotel sometime before he boarded a flight in Siberia. He had traveled to the region to help organize opposition candidates before local elections," reported The Times.