Who Was Russian Opposition Leader And Putin Critic Alexei Navalny, What Do We Know About His Death In Prison?

In 2011, following allegations of irregularities in elections, Russia witnessed the largest elections since the Fall of the Soviet Union. Navalny called upon his supporters to support any party or candidate other than Putin. Despite state repression, Putin's party won less than half of popular vote. Navalny was jailed for 15 days for participating in a banned protest and the protests marked the moment he came to the particular attention of Kremlin.

"Navalny’s rise to prominence did not go unnoticed in the Kremlin, and, when Putin returned to the presidency in 2012, he immediately moved to clamp down on dissent. In June, barely a month after the end of the Medvedev interregnum, Navalny was one of several opposition figures whose homes were raided by law enforcement officers. Navalny was targeted with a criminal investigation on suspicion of corruption, and Putin enacted harsh new penalties for individuals who participated in unauthorized rallies," noted The Britannica.

In 2013, Navalny ran for the post of Moscow's Mayor. The day after he announced his candidature, he was convicted in a case of embezzlement and was sentenced for five years. The case was seen as being politically-motivated. The sentence was later suspended and he walked free. In the election, Navalny finished second behind a Putin ally with 27 per cent vote. The BBC said it was considered a dramatic success as he had no access to state TV and relied only on the internet and word of mouth for the campaign.