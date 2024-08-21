United States

Michelle Obama’s Crisscross Monse Look Stuns At 2024 Democratic National Convention

Michelle Obama captivated at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, wearing a striking crisscross Monse outfit from the resort 2025 collection.

Michelle Obama, DNC
Michelle Obama at DNC 2024 Photo: X
Michelle Obama captivated the audience on the second day of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago with a strikingly modern outfit. The former First Lady, one of the event’s main speakers, turned heads in a sleek, tailored sleeveless jacket with a crisscross design, matched perfectly with coordinating trousers.

Her look, from Monse’s resort 2025 collection, was accessorized with Jimmy Choo’s Scarlett pumps and elegant jewellery by David Yurman.

Monse, the luxury fashion brand founded in 2015 by Garcia and Laura Kim, is known for its cutting-edge designs. Laura Kim and Garcia also serve as co-creative directors at Oscar de la Renta, a brand Obama often wore during her time as First Lady. Recently, she was seen in Oscar de la Renta at the U.S. Open in 2023.

Michelle Obama took the stage after Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff’s speech, offering a powerful message. "Yes, Kamala and Tim are doing great now. We’re loving it, they’re packing arenas across the country, folks are energized. We are feeling good. But remember there are still so many people who are desperate for a different outcome," she said.

"So no matter how good we feel tonight or tomorrow or the next day, this is going to be an uphill battle. This is up to us, all of us, to be the solution that we seek. It’s up to us to remember what Kamala’s mother told her: ‘Don’t just sit around and complain. Do something," she added.

Following her inspiring speech, Michelle’s husband, Barack Obama, took the stage. The convention, which began with Kamala Harris on Monday, is expected to see around 5,000 delegates over its four-day span. The event has also attracted notable guests, including former President Bill Clinton and President Joe Biden.

DNC 2024 Day 2 Highlights | - AP
DNC 2024 Day 2: Ready For Kamala Harris, Says Obama; Michelle Slams Trump's 'Misogynistic, Racist Lies'

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

