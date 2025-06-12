United States

US: Protests Spread Nationwide Amid LA Mayors Urging Trump To Stop Raids; Pentagon Says $134M Cost In Guard Deployment

According to the Los Angeles police department, nearly 400 arrests and detentions have been made since Saturday, majority of whom were failing to leave the area at the request of law enforcement.

Immigration protests in Los Angeles
Immigration protests in Los Angeles Photo: Ethan Swope/AP
The protests against President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown in Los Angeles have now spread across the United States of America, with thousands of people in cities including Dallas and Austin in Texas, and Chicago and New York, rallied and more arrests were made.

Several mayors from across the Los Angeles region have come together on Wednesday to demand that the Trump administration stop the stepped-up immigration raids that have spread fear across their cities and sparked protests across the US.

Pentagon On Cost Of National Guard Deployment

Trump has activated more than 4,000 National Guard members and 700 Marines over the objections of city and state leaders, though the Marines have not yet been spotted in Los Angeles and Guard troops have had limited engagement with protesters. They were originally deployed to protect federal buildings.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Tuesday that the use of troops inside the US will continue to expand.

The Pentagon said deploying the National Guard and Marines costs $134 million.

Hegseth said, “I think we’re entering another phase, especially under President Trump with his focus on the homeland, where the National Guard and Reserves become a critical component of how we secure that homeland,” during hearing before the House Appropriations defense subcommittee.

Protests Spread Across US

In New York City, police said they took 86 people into custody during protests in lower Manhattan that lasted into Wednesday morning. Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch told Associated Press that the majority of demonstrators were peaceful.

A 66-year-old woman in Chicago was injured when she was struck by a car during downtown protests Tuesday evening, police reportedly said. Video showed a car speeding down a street where people were protesting.

In Texas, where police in Austin used chemical irritants to disperse several hundred demonstrators Monday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott’s office said Texas National Guard troops were “on standby" in areas where demonstrations are planned.

Guard members were sent to San Antonio, but Police Chief William McManus said he had not been told how many troops were deployed or their role ahead of planned protests Wednesday night and Saturday. Officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety said the Texas National Guard was present at a protest downtown.


LA Mayors' Plea

The LA-area mayors and city council members urged Trump to stop using armed military troops alongside immigration agents.

“I’m asking you, please listen to me, stop terrorizing our residents,” said Brenda Olmos, vice mayor of Paramount, who said she was hit by rubber bullets over the weekend. “You need to stop these raids.”

Speaking alongside the other mayors at a news conference, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said the raids spread fear at the behest of the White House. The city’s nightly curfew will remain in effect as long as necessary. It covers a 1-square-mile (2.5-square-kilometer) section of downtown where the protests have been concentrated in the city that encompasses roughly 500 square miles (1,295 square kilometers).

“If there are raids that continue, if there are soldiers marching up and down our streets, I would imagine that the curfew will continue,” Bass said.

The administration has cited the protests in its decision to deploy the military.

California's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom, has asked a federal court to put an emergency stop to the military helping immigration agents in the nation’s second-largest city. This week, guardsmen began standing protectively around agents as they carry out arrests. A judge set a hearing for Thursday.

The Trump administration called the lawsuit a “crass political stunt endangering American lives" in its official response on Wednesday.


Trump Open To Using Insurrection Act

Trump left open the possibility of invoking the Insurrection Act, which authorises the president to deploy military forces inside the US to suppress rebellion or domestic violence or to enforce the law in certain situations. It's one of the most extreme emergency powers available to a US president.

“If there’s an insurrection, I would certainly invoke it. We’ll see,” he said from the Oval Office.

Later, the president called protesters “animals” and “a foreign enemy” in a speech at Fort Bragg ostensibly to recognize the 250th anniversary of the US Army.

Trump has described Los Angeles in dire terms that Bass and Newsom say are nowhere close to the truth.

How Did The Protests Start?

The protests began Friday after federal immigration raids arrested dozens of workers in Los Angeles. Protesters blocked a major freeway and set cars on fire over the weekend, and police responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and flash-bang grenades.

Thousands of people have peacefully rallied outside City Hall and hundreds more protested outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids.

