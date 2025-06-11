LA Protests Enter the Fifth Day as Trump and Newsom Target Each Other

Again, Trump sent out National Guards troops without co ordinating with the Governor. Usually, they are sent by federal authorities at the request of the state. Here there was no request. Getting the National Guard without permission is rare. The first time was in 1965, when Lyndon Johnson ordered the Alabama State National Guard to protect civil rights protestors. Critics are worried about Trump’s attempts to use the federal troops—Army, Navy or Airforce to enforce domestic laws. There is a law called the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, that bars the military from deployment against American civilians.