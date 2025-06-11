Trump Says ‘Protestors At Army Parade Will Be Met With Very Big Force’

United States President Donald Trump issued a warning on Tuesday against those planning to protest at the Military parade in Washington commemorating the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary. "For those people that want to protest, they're going to be met with very big force," Trump told reporters while addressing a briefing in the oval office.
The event will be held on Saturday and will coincide with Trump’s 79th birthday. The day includes an Army festival on the National Mall, a military parade through the capital, and a mass enlistment and re-enlistment ceremony led by the president.
U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool claimed that they are expecting hundreds of thousands of people to attend the Saturday event, reported Reuters. The Special Agent has asserted the presence of security officers, agents and specialists from various agencies. The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department have said that there are no threats to the event.
A “Nationwide Day of Defiance” has been called by a group called No Kings. "They've defied our courts, deported Americans, disappeared people off the streets, attacked our civil rights and slashed our services," the group says on its website. "The corruption has gone too far. No thrones. No crowns. No kings."
Why is the Warning Issued?
The warning has been issued due to national tensions following the protests in Los Angeles against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Operations. The situation escalated further after the deployment of 4,000 National Guards by Trump to “protect federal property and personnel.”
The Defence Department also deployed about 700 active-duty Marines to Los Angeles to support National Guard troops already on the ground to respond to the protests.
Trump has claimed that it was necessary to deploy the personnel to contain the unrest.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass on Tuesday announced an overnight curfew in the downtown area after several days of intense protest against ICE raids, Reuters reported.
The curfew was imposed in the one-square-mile area in Downtown LA.