Jeff Bezos Will Now Fly At The Speed Of Sound!

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon, has reportedly expanded his fleet of private jets with the purchase of a Gulfstream G700, a luxury aircraft valued at $80 million. This marks Bezos’s fourth private jet acquisition and underscores his penchant for high-end aviation.
The Gulfstream G700 is renowned for its impressive specifications. The jet, manufactured by Gulfstream Aerospace, is one of the largest and most advanced private jets in the world. It boasts a maximum range of approximately 7,500 nautical miles and can reach speeds of up to Mach 0.925, which is around 710 miles per hour.
Along with its performance capabilities, the G700 features 20 panoramic windows and a cabin designed to be exceptionally quiet, with air that is 100% fresh and plasma-ionized, replenished every two to three minutes.
Bezos’s new jet was observed taking off from Ibiza last Sunday. At the same time, Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, were spotted on the island, near Bezos’s $500 million superyacht. The timing of the jet's flight and their presence on the island suggest that the Gulfstream G700 was likely utilized for their travel.
Publicly available flight data reveals that Bezos’s new jet has made 28 flights in just 39 days, resulting in a carbon footprint of 264 tons—17 times greater than the annual emissions of the average American. To manage privacy and limit public tracking, Bezos reportedly used the Federal Aviation Administration’s Privacy ICAO Aircraft Address (PIA) program, which obscures aircraft identities with randomized addresses.
The acquisition of the G700 was initially concealed from public view, highlighting Bezos’s efforts to manage the visibility of his luxury purchases.
Before purchasing the G700, Bezos already owned two other Gulfstream jets: a G650 and a Pilatus PC-24. His latest acquisition reinforces his position as a major player in the luxury aviation sector.
As of Wednesday, Bezos’s net worth stands at $203 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, making him the second richest person in the world, trailing only Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
The G700’s high cost and advanced features have caught public attention, especially after Goldman Sachs abandoned plans to acquire the jet in March of last year due to cost-cutting measures. The aircraft’s amenities, including a private shower, reflect the opulence associated with high-profile private jet ownership.