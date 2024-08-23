Elon Musk’s Grok AI Deepfakes Go Viral; Reckless AI or Creative Freedom?

The Grok chatbot, available to paid subscribers of X’s premium plan, has been used to generate deepfake images featuring a variety of public figures in highly questionable scenarios. Among the most troubling creations are images of former President Donald Trump robbing a convenience store or flying a plane towards the Twin Towers. Other deepfakes depict figures such as Kamala Harris in controversial scenarios, Elon Musk as an overweight couch potato, and even George W. Bush in a compromising and inappropriate setting.