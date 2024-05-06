United States

India Election Highlights, May 5: PM Modi Addresses Muslim Support, Congress Leader Radhika Khera Resigns, Congress Lodges Complaint Against Karnataka BJP, And More

In the midst of India's dynamic political landscape, May 5th witnessed a series of significant events, including Prime Minister Modi addressing Muslim support, a resignation amidst allegations of gender discrimination, Congress lodging a complaint against Karnataka BJP, and a political row over a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi Photo: PTI
info_icon

In recent events across the political landscape of India, a series of developments have stirred debates and controversies, reflecting the complex and dynamic nature of the country's political environment. From accusations of pre-planned attacks to resignations amidst allegations of gender discrimination, each incident underscores the diverse challenges and tensions within the political sphere.

Here are the India Election highlights for May 5th, 2024.

1. Congress Leader's Claims Spark Debate After Terror Attack in Jammu and Kashmir

A political row has erupted over a terror attack on an Indian Air Force vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi claimed the incident was "pre-planned" to benefit the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sparking controversy. He labeled it a "stunt" aimed at influencing the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

However, his remarks contradicted the stance of his party's leaders, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, who condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the victims' families. The BJP strongly denounced Channi's claims, calling them "unfortunate" and "disrespectful" to the soldiers. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian Air Force personnel and left four others injured. Authorities are conducting a massive search operation to locate the perpetrators.

Congress leader Charanjit Singh Channi
Former Punjab CM Channi Calls Poonch Terrorist Attack ‘BJP's Pre-Poll Stunt', Stirs Controversy

BY Outlook Web Desk

2. Congress Files Complaint Against Karnataka BJP For Video, Alleges Spread Of Misinformation| Watch Here

The Congress party in Karnataka has filed a complaint against BJP leaders J P Nadda, Amit Malviya, and B.Y. Vijayendra for sharing a video on social media. The video allegedly depicts Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in an animated portrayal. It shows SC, ST, and OBCs symbolized as "eggs" in a reservation basket.

The video suggests that Congress prioritizes allocating funds to the Muslim community over SC, ST, and OBCs. The Congress party denies such claims in their manifesto. They argue that the video violates the model code of conduct and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. They accuse the BJP of attempting to influence voters by spreading misinformation. The Congress party calls for appropriate action to be taken against those responsible for the video.

Screengrab from video posted by BJP Karnataka
Congress Files Complaint Against Karnataka BJP For Posting Video Targeting Funds For Minorities

BY Outlook Web Desk

3. PM Modi: Muslim Community Understands Congress, INDIA Bloc Using Them As Pawns

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that Muslims are realizing they've been used by the Congress and INDIA bloc, noting their increasing support for the BJP due to its development initiatives. He mentioned at a rally in Dhaurahra that the poor and marginalized communities like SC, ST, and OBCs are also shifting allegiance to the BJP.

Modi criticized the politics of appeasement practiced by leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav. He emphasized that the Muslim community is recognizing the BJP's unbiased development work and is joining the party. Voting in Dhaurahra is scheduled for May 13 in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi addressing a rally in support of the BJP candidate in Dhaurahra
Muslim Community Understands Congress, INDIA Bloc Using Them As Pawns: PM Modi

BY PTI

4. Resignation Amidst Allegations: Radhika Khera's Stand Against "Male Chauvinism"

Radhika Khera, a prominent leader of the Chhattisgarh Congress, has resigned from the party, citing disrespect and a commitment to expose instances of a "male chauvinistic mentality" within the organization. In her statement, Khera expressed deep regret but affirmed her determination to fight for justice, both for herself and for the people.

Addressing Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in her resignation letter, Khera highlighted her disagreement with the party's stance on the Ram Mandir issue, emphasizing her own spiritual beliefs. She lamented the lack of support from the party when she faced difficulties within the Chhattisgarh Congress office. Earlier, Khera had hinted at revealing instances of gender discrimination within the party. A subsequent video surfaced, showing her voicing grievances about disrespect towards her and other party members, particularly female politicians.

Chhattisgarh Congress leader, Radhika Khera
Chhattisgarh Congress Leader Quits Days After Accusing Colleague Of 'Male Chauvinism'

BY Outlook Web Desk

