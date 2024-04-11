Thursday, April 11, witnessed pivotal movements in the Indian political landscape as Samajdwadi Party released its manifesto, BJP revealed 11th list of its candidates for upcoming lok sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi announced major plan if Congress wins.
1. When are Lok Sabha Elections in India?
The Election Commission of India (ECI) unveiled the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on March 16. The commission declared that the voting process for these elections will unfold over seven phases, commencing on April 19, with the vote counting slated for June 4.
Phase 1 of voting is scheduled for April 19, followed by Phase 2 on April 26. Subsequent phases, spanning Phase 3 to Phase 7, are set to take place on May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, respectively.
2. Samajwadi Party releases manifesto
The Samajwadi Party (SP) has released its vision document for the upcoming general elections 2024, titled "Hamara Adhikar - Janata ka Mangpatra (Our Right – Peoples’ Demand Charter)." The document outlines various rights of the people, which the SP will ensure if voted in to form the next government at the centre. The first right is to save the Constitution and democracy, and social justice is a main focal point. The document also addresses the Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee law, highlighting how the current government has suppressed farmers' demands. Yadav also criticizes the BJP government for the issue of unemployment, accusing them of implementing reservation and not implementing reservation in government jobs recruitment examinations. The document also promises to scrap the Agniveer scheme, reinstate the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), ensure free education, provide good quality food, and establish a Zero Tolerance policy for women safety. Yadav aims for a historic win for the SP and the opposition alliance, INDIA, in the elections.
3. BJP releases 11th list of candidates for Lok Sabha Elections 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has revealed its candidate lineup for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, naming 428 contenders. The elections are set to unfold across seven phases, commencing from April 19 and concluding on June 1. Among the prominent figures fielded by the BJP is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, contesting from Varanasi, his current constituency in the Lower House. Additionally, notable personalities such as actors Kangana Ranaut, Arun Govil, and Rekha Patra, purportedly a victim from Sandeshkhali, are also included in the BJP's candidate roster.
4. West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she won’t allow CAA, NRC
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed to oppose the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register of Citizens, and Uniform Civil Code in the state. She warned against "engineering riots" during elections and urged participants to avoid falling prey to such plots. Banerjee emphasized that her party, TMC, is fighting against the BJP and urged no vote to go to any other party in Bengal.
5. Rahul Gandhi promises Rs 1 lakh per year to ‘poor women’ if Congress comes to power
During a public rally in Rajasthan on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi unveiled a significant electoral pledge, stating that if the party emerges victorious in the elections, they will transfer ₹1 lakh into the bank account of one woman from every impoverished household in the nation.
Gandhi emphasized, "The Congress government will deposit ₹1 lakh (annually) into the bank account of one woman from each impoverished household across the country." He further elaborated, "If you are below the poverty line, then every year, ₹1 lakh (₹8,500 per month) will be directly credited, and with one stroke, we will eradicate poverty from India."