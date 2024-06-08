Illinois Instagram Users Get $32 Payouts In Landmark $68 Million BIPA Settlement

Instagram users who were part of a $68 million class-action settlement in Illinois have begun receiving their payouts, as reported by users who received their settlement checks or automatic payments on Friday. Many recipients noted receiving approximately $32 for their claims.
According to a dedicated website for the settlement claims, payments were issued on Friday based on the payment method selected during the claim filing process, which could be electronic payment or check. Recipients who opted for a check payment should anticipate additional time for delivery. The payout date in the Illinois Instagram settlement is July 7. Those who do not receive their checks by this date can request a "reissue" through the provided channel.
"If your electronic payment fails, the funds will be sent back to us, and your payment will be reissued as a mailed check and sent to the address we have on file," as stated on the settlement website.
This lawsuit mirrors recent class-action settlements in Illinois with Google, Snapchat, and Facebook, where hundreds of social media users in Illinois also received payouts.
People who used Instagram while in the state of Illinois at any time within the past eight years were eligible to submit a claim.
A final approval hearing for the settlement took place in October, and in March, the Court issued a final judgment.