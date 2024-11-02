United States

Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election

In this presidential election, Muslims in New York grapple with a complex political landscape. The community seems to be weighing their concerns on both domestic and international issues.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
US protests
Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many Muslims Ahead Of US Election | Photo: AP
info_icon

At the Islamic Cultural Centre located on Riverside Drive in New York City, hundreds of Muslims from in and around the neighbourhood join the Friday prayers. One of the main 'dua' made after the prayer is for the people of Gaza. 

Ali, a corporate professional, is a regular worshipper here, particularly on Fridays. He says the international issues are overshadowing the domestic concerns of the community in November 5 presidential elections. 

"There are plenty of issues, but I don't think anything comes close to what we are seeing in Gaza. There is a large part of the Muslim community that isn't feeling comfortable with the words and the actions of the candidates," he said.

"The mainstream position in the Democratic Party seems to be words and actions that are in fear of upsetting the pro-Israel side. That lack of compassion and empathy is very disheartening, I must say," he added. 

In this presidential election, Muslims in New York grapple with a complex political landscape. The community seems to be weighing their concerns on both domestic and international issues.

The situation in Gaza is among the top issues that the members of this influential voting bloc have been concerned with. Several of them clearly voice their disappointment on how the democratic government has dealt with the West Asia situation. 

“For us, the Gaza situation is very important. The war must end, and we don’t see the current dispensation doing much around it. There are other issues like abortion rights and even LGBTQ that concern, but Gaza is right now the most concerning,” says Waqas, a resident of Long Island in New York. 

A recent survey conducted in three swing states (Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan) by the Institute for Social Policy and Understanding (ISPU) found that the war on Gaza is a top policy concern for the majority of Muslim voters (61 per cent). It also noted this to be the top issue for Muslims across all genders, ages, races, and partisan lines.

Muslim American voters in New York, like their counterparts nationwide, are increasingly prioritising the Gaza crisis in their voting decisions for the upcoming presidential election. It would not be very far-fetched to say the devastating conflict has become a defining issue and has the potential to reshape traditional voting patterns. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Hong Kong Sixes, Day 2 Wrap: Australia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Enter Semi-Finals
  2. Virat Kohli To Play Till 2027? Star Batter Aims To Complete 20 Years At RCB
  3. Nepal Vs USA Toss Update, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: NEP Opt To Bowl - Check Playing 11s
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh ODIs: Shanto Stays Captain, No Shakib Or Litton - Breaking Down BAN Squad
  5. IND Vs NZ, 3rd Test: Jadeja, Ashwin Strengthen India's Bid On Day 2 To Avoid Series Whitewash At Home
Football News
  1. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC Highlights, Indian Super League: Gaurs Shock Blues With Goals From Sadiku, Brison & Drazic
  2. Newcastle United 1-0 Arsenal, Premier League: Arteta Says Gunners 'Deserved To Lose'
  3. FC Goa 3-0 Bengaluru FC, ISL 2024-25: Gaurs End Home Drought And Snap Blues' Winning Streak In Commanding Fashion
  4. New Manchester United Boss Ruben Amorim Opens Up On 'Now Or Never' Decision
  5. Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Sheffield United, EFL Championship: Blades Up To Second With Away Win
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters: Alexander Zverev Pips Holger Rune To Enter His First Hard-Court Final Of Season
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Determined To Remain World Number One Ahead Of Swiatek
  3. Ugo Humbert Vs Karen Khachanov Live Streaming, ATP Paris Masters 2024 Semi-Final 2: When, Where To Watch
  4. Paris Masters 2024: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out In Quarter-Finals
  5. WTA Finals 2024 Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming, Format, Groups - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NC, Congress Seek Investigation As Kashmir Valley Sees Rise In Terror Attacks
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. 'Worst Slogan': Akhilesh Yadav Targets Yogi's 'Batenge Toh Katenge' Remark
  4. MEA Responds To US Sanctions On Indian Firms For Aiding Russia
  5. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. Don: 1978-Forever
  2. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  3. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  4. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  5. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
US News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. US Elections 2024: Harris And Trump Rally Hold Rally In Milwaukee; Walz Attends Diwali Celebrations | Latest
  3. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  4. How Immigrants Who Just Became US Citizens Plan To Vote In 2024 Election
  5. How Abortion Rights Is Shaping The US Political Landscape
World News
  1. Gaza Emerges As Top Issue For Many New York Muslims Ahead Of US Election
  2. Canada Names India In Cyber Threat List, Accuses It Of 'Likely' Spying
  3. India Summons Canadian High Commission Official Over Amit Shah Allegations
  4. Iran's Supreme Leader Threatens Israel, US With 'A Crushing Response' Over Israeli Attack
  5. Deluge Wrecks Havoc Across Eastern Spain
Latest Stories
  1. Horoscope Today, November 2, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Sagittarius November 2024 Horoscope: Find Your Monthly Astrological Prediction
  3. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  4. Weekly Horoscope For November 3rd To November 9th: Check Out Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Govardhan Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat And All You Need To Know
  6. Annakut 2024: Bhog, Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance
  7. Bhai Dooj 2024: Exploring Rituals and Traditions Across India
  8. Bhai Dooj 2024: Date, History And Significance Of The Festival