Former Dive Boat Captain Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For 2019 Fire Tragedy

A federal judge delivered a verdict on Thursday, sentencing former dive boat captain Jerry Nehl Boylan to four years behind bars for negligence leading to the death of 34 individuals in a fire that engulfed his vessel in 2019. The conviction, known as “seaman’s manslaughter,” stems from Boylan’s failure to uphold his duties as a ship officer.
The incident unfolded on the morning of Labor Day in 2019, as the boat, named The Conception, lay anchored near Santa Cruz Island, just off the coast of California. Thirty-three passengers and one crew member lost their lives due to smoke inhalation, while Boylan and four other crew members managed to escape the blaze.
During the trial in 2023, Boylan was found guilty of a federal felony count of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer. Prosecutors outlined Boylan’s lack of action during the crisis, highlighting his failure to initiate firefighting efforts, conduct proper crew training, or implement necessary safety measures such as setting a night watch.
Robert Sumwalt, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, described the incident as the deadliest maritime accident in nearly seven decades.
US Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized that the tragedy could have been averted had Boylan fulfilled his obligations. He pointed out lapses such as inadequate training in firefighting equipment and the absence of a night patrol to detect emergencies.
Despite the conviction, some family members of the victims expressed disappointment over the length of Boylan’s sentence. Susana Solano Rosas, who lost three daughters in the fire, voiced her disillusionment with the justice system, stating that she had hoped for a lengthier punishment.
In 2019, an attorney representing Truth Aquatics, the owner of the boat, suggested that a crew member had inspected the area where the fire likely originated before the incident occurred.
The National Transportation Safety Board investigators theorized that the fire might have been triggered by cell phones and batteries left charging overnight, though they couldn’t definitively determine the cause.