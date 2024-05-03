United States

Former Dive Boat Captain Sentenced To Four Years In Prison For 2019 Fire Tragedy

Former dive boat captain Jerry Nehl Boylan has been sentenced to four years in prison for negligence leading to the death of 34 people in a 2019 fire aboard his vessel, The Conception.

Advertisement

AP
Thirty-three passengers and one crew member lost their lives due to smoke inhalation. Photo: AP
info_icon

A federal judge delivered a verdict on Thursday, sentencing former dive boat captain Jerry Nehl Boylan to four years behind bars for negligence leading to the death of 34 individuals in a fire that engulfed his vessel in 2019. The conviction, known as “seaman’s manslaughter,” stems from Boylan’s failure to uphold his duties as a ship officer.

The incident unfolded on the morning of Labor Day in 2019, as the boat, named The Conception, lay anchored near Santa Cruz Island, just off the coast of California. Thirty-three passengers and one crew member lost their lives due to smoke inhalation, while Boylan and four other crew members managed to escape the blaze.

Advertisement

During the trial in 2023, Boylan was found guilty of a federal felony count of misconduct or neglect of a ship officer. Prosecutors outlined Boylan’s lack of action during the crisis, highlighting his failure to initiate firefighting efforts, conduct proper crew training, or implement necessary safety measures such as setting a night watch.

Robert Sumwalt, former chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, described the incident as the deadliest maritime accident in nearly seven decades.

US Attorney Martin Estrada emphasized that the tragedy could have been averted had Boylan fulfilled his obligations. He pointed out lapses such as inadequate training in firefighting equipment and the absence of a night patrol to detect emergencies.

Advertisement

Despite the conviction, some family members of the victims expressed disappointment over the length of Boylan’s sentence. Susana Solano Rosas, who lost three daughters in the fire, voiced her disillusionment with the justice system, stating that she had hoped for a lengthier punishment.

In 2019, an attorney representing Truth Aquatics, the owner of the boat, suggested that a crew member had inspected the area where the fire likely originated before the incident occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board investigators theorized that the fire might have been triggered by cell phones and batteries left charging overnight, though they couldn’t definitively determine the cause.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Manipur Still Under Siege Amid Lok Sabha Elections
  2. One Year Of Manipur Violence, No Peace In Sight
  3. I-95 Shutdown In Norwalk: Fuel Truck Crash Causes Chaos, Delays, And Urgent Measures
  4. Sobhita Dhulipala Enthralls With Her Enchanting Fashion Sense
  5. 'The Broken News 2' On Zee5 Review: Jaideep Ahlawat Stands Out With His Compelling Performance In This Well-Directed Newsroom Saga
  6. Sports News LIVE Updates: Bangladesh Vs Zimbabwe In 1st T20I Action
  7. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Caste Census Will Be Revolutionary', Says Rahul; PM Modi To File Nomination From Varanasi On May 14
  8. BJP VS Congress: PM Says Cong Doing 'Vote Jihad'; Kharge Slams Modi Over 'Personal Letter' To NDA Candidates