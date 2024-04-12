United States

Flash Flooding Sweeps Into The Pittsburgh Area And Spurs Numerous Water Rescues

Heavy rains in western Pennsylvania caused flash flooding, causing numerous rescues and evacuations. Flood warnings and advisories were issued across the Northeast, with mostly minor flooding expected.

AP
Rescue operations in Pennsylvania Photo: AP
Flash flooding caused by relentless heavy rains that soaked western Pennsylvania spurred numerous rescues and evacuations in the region, but no injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service said nearly 3 inches (7.6 centimeters) of rain fell in a short time late Thursday afternoon and evening in parts of Allegheny County, and The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported that some southern sections of the county got more than 4 inches as they got stuck under heavier bands within the storm system.

Rescue crews in the Pittsburgh suburb of Oakdale used water craft to evacuate or rescue some residents, while officials in nearby Etna issued an emergency evacuation notice as Pine Creek breeched its banks at over 14 feet (4.3 metres).

Parts of New England were also bracing for possible flooding as more rain was expected Friday, though the system was expected to exit the region by early afternoon. Strong winds were also possible throughout the region.

The National Weather Service had issued multiple flood warnings and advisories across the Northeast Friday, with mostly just minor flooding expected. Flood warnings were in effect in several towns south of Hartford along the Connecticut River, which was expected to swell above 8 feet (2.4 metres), a foot above flood stage. The weather service advised boaters to be prepared for a period of swift river flows.

Meanwhile, thousands of residents in southeastern New York remained without power Friday after severe storms moved through the region late Thursday.

