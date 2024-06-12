United States

Another Aircraft Mystery Solved? Experts Claim They Finally Found The Wreckage Of A 1971 Missing Jet In Lake Chaplain

Experts have found the wreckage of a plane in Lake Champlain marking the end of a 53-year-old search, and bringing a measure of peace to those who have long sought answers.

AP
A part of wreckage that is believed to be of the missing 1971 jet. Photo: AP
info_icon

Experts are claiming that they have finally discovered the wreckage of a corporate jet in Lake Champlain that disappeared over fifty years ago. On the night of January 27, 1971, the plane carrying five men vanished shortly after taking off from Burlington Airport, Vermont, en route to Providence, Rhode Island.

Among the passengers on board the 10-seat Jet Commander were two crew members and three employees of Cousin's Properties, a development company based in Atlanta, Georgia, working on a project in Burlington. Despite initial search efforts and 17 subsequent searches over the years, no wreckage was found, and the lake, which is 400 feet deep, froze over just four days after the crash.

However, last month, underwater search expert Garry Kozak and his team, using a remotely operated vehicle, discovered a wreckage of a jet matching the missing aircraft's custom paint scheme in Lake Champlain. The wreckage was located 200 feet below the surface near Juniper Island, about three miles southwest of Burlington, close to where the radio control tower had last tracked the plane.

"With all those pieces of evidence, we're 99% absolutely sure," Kozak said.

MH370 on Google Maps - Google/ Maxar Technologies
MH370 On Google Maps? Expert Claims He Solved The Malaysia Airlines Mystery By Finding The Aircraft In A Jungle: Here's The Truth

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

This discovery of the wreckage offers some closure to the victims' families, providing answers to questions that have lingered for decades. Kozak explained that the search was prolonged due to the nature of jet wreckage. He said, "A jet, it looks like a pile of rocks, literally. So, to most people looking at sonar data, they can overlook it because they'll go, 'Oh, that looks like geology”.

The 1971 crash has remained a painful mystery for the relatives of those lost. Barbara Nikita, niece of pilot George Nikita, expressed mixed emotions: "To have this found now... it's a peaceful feeling, at the same time it's a very sad feeling."

Frank Wilder, whose father was a passenger on the plane, echoed similar sentiments, feeling both relieved and burdened with new questions.

Following the crash, debris from the plane was found on Shelburne Point when the ice melted in the spring of 1971, but underwater searches were unsuccessful in locating the wreckage. During that time, the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines had taken the center stage of curiosity among authorities, and there was a hope the new technology would find the wreck. However, it wasn't until Barbara Nikita and her cousin, Kristina Nikita Coffey, spearheaded recent search efforts, reconnecting with other victims' relatives, that the discovery was made.

Amelia Earhart - Image: Getty images
Explorer Solved One Of World’s Greatest Mysteries, Claims To Have Found Amelia Earhart’s Missing Plane

BY Harshita Das

Charles Williams, whose father, Robert Ransom Williams III, an employee of Cousin's Properties, was on the plane, said, “What was fascinating in reconnecting with the group was everybody had pieces of the pie and the puzzle that when we started sharing information and sharing documents what we got was a much greater both understanding and perspective of the information, how we were all impacted by this.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating to confirm the plane's identity. The NTSB typically does not conduct salvage operations, leaving the decision of whether to disturb the site to the families. 

The families of the victims are planning a memorial now that the plane's location is known, finding solace in the long-awaited resolution of the mystery.

This discovery follows another recent recovery, that of a Tuskegee airman's plane from a World War II training mission in Lake Huron, highlighting the advancements in underwater search technology.

Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station to be renamed as Christopher Street-Stonewall National Monument Station. - AP
New York City Will Rename Christopher Street-Sheridan Square Subway Station To Honor Stonewall Riots

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Holds Road Show In Kerala
  3. Will PM Modi Deliver Special Category Status For Andhra, Asks Cong
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Sworn In As AP CM; Pawan Kalyan, Nara Lokesh And More Take Oath As Ministers | Full List
  5. Eight Killed As Sand-Laden Truck Overturns In UP
Entertainment News
  1. All Eyes On Reasi: Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Priyanka Chopra And Others Condemn Vaishno Devi Terrorist Attack
  2. Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Guest List: Salman Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Attend The Gala? Here's What We Know
  3. 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Fame Nidhi Bhanushali Set To Make Her Comeback With 'Sisterhood' - Check Poster Inside
  4. After Darshan, His Close Friend And Actress Pavithra Gowda Arrested In Renuka Swamy Murder Case
  5. Watch: BTS Jin Gets Emotional As Members Reunite To Give Him A Warm Welcome At His Military Discharge Ceremony
Sports News
  1. ICC T20 World Cup: Canada Opener Aaron Johnson Praises Level Playing Field Of New York Pitches
  2. Nepal Vs Sri Lanka: T20 World Cup Match Washed Out In Florida, Points Shared - In Pics
  3. England At Euro 2024: Anthony Gordon Says Three Lions Squad Has 'Never Been So Competitive'
  4. Lamine Yamal Puzzled By Xavi's Sacking After Barcelona U-Turn
  5. Euro 2024: Netherlands Midfielder Teun Koopmeiners Rues 'Nightmare' Injury Absence
World News
  1. Polish 'Spider-Man' Arrested While Climbing A 30-Storey Building Without Safety Ropes | VIDEO
  2. Madives President Muizzu Calls His First Visit To India A 'Success'
  3. World Day Against Child Labour 2024 Theme, Significance, History & More
  4. Nitrous Oxide Emissions Grew 40 Pc In Last Four Decades, China Largest Emitter: Study
  5. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Breaking News Today LIVE, June 12 LIVE: Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra CM; Encounter On In J&K's Doda
  2. US Navy Deploys Warships After Russian Fleet Nears Florida Coast En-Route To Cuba
  3. Election 2024: Voter Is The Victor
  4. Chandrababu Naidu Oath-Taking: TDP Supremo Sworn-In As Andhra CM; BJP's Majhi Take Oath As Odisha CM Later
  5. India Vs USA, New York Weather Forecast: Will Rain Spoil ICC T20 World Cup, IND Vs USA Match?
  6. Australia Vs Namibia, T20 World Cup Highlights: Ruthless AUS Demolish NAM, Secure Super 8 Berth
  7. Thailand Extends Visa-Free Entry For India, Taiwan And More | Details
  8. Weather Updates, June 12: Heatwave Boils Delhi, Parts Of North India; Rains In Mumbai, Karnataka