Explorer Solved One Of World’s Greatest Mysteries, Claims To Have Found Amelia Earhart’s Missing Plane

Tony Romeo, a pilot, explorer, and former Air Force intelligence officer, believes he has stumbled upon a groundbreaking discovery – sonar data suggesting the wreckage of Earhart's Lockheed 10-E Electra lying on the Pacific Ocean floor.
Driven by a lifelong fascination with the aviation pioneer and fueled by an $11 million investment from his own pocket, Romeo embarked on a deep-sea exploration last year. Utilizing advanced sonar technology, his team meticulously scanned the ocean floor near Howland Island, the planned refueling stop for Earhart's ambitious attempt to circumnavigate the globe in 1937.
Their efforts culminated in a December breakthrough. Analyzing data captured by an underwater drone, Romeo and his team spotted a blurry, yet distinct, image resembling a plane. The location, roughly 100 miles from Howland Island, aligns with the speculated crash site of Earhart's ill-fated journey.