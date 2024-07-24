Delta's Flight Delays And Cancellations: Refunds, Rebooking And What You Can Do

Delta Airlines has faced a major crisis with flight cancellations, leaving hundreds of thousands of travellers stranded. Many passengers are waiting hours to get assistance from the airline. Here’s what you need to know if your Delta flight is cancelled.
If Delta cancels or significantly delays your flight and you choose not to be rebooked, you are entitled to a refund. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you can apply for a refund at delta.com/refund.
Delta is trying to manage the situation by notifying customers through the Fly Delta app and text messages. However, the app and website have been overwhelmed with the volume of requests, making it hard for customers to get updates or rebook flights. Delta is working to fix these issues.
Passengers have faced long waits at airports for rebooking or retrieving checked bags. Many are also experiencing delays in responses from Delta’s customer service. Some have turned to social media for help, but Delta admits that responses there are limited.
Compensation for Affected Passengers
Delta is providing meal vouchers, hotel accommodations, and ground transportation where possible. However, some passengers report not receiving these benefits. To get reimbursement for extra expenses like hotels and meals, passengers can file a claim with Delta. Note that Delta does not cover prepaid expenses or tickets for events.
Additionally, Delta is offering SkyMiles or travel vouchers based on how much the disruption affected each passenger.
Travellers scheduled to fly Delta are advised to check their flight status and consider other options. Delta has issued a travel waiver allowing changes to flights booked starting July 19 without extra fees. This waiver has been extended through July 23. Some passengers are opting for alternate transportation or flights with other airlines.
Delta CEO Ed Bastian expects the situation to improve in the coming days. “It’s going to take another couple of days before we’re in a position to say, ‘The worst is clearly behind us,’” Bastian said.
The U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) is investigating Delta’s handling of the situation. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has emphasised that Delta must provide prompt refunds, free rebooking, and timely reimbursements for affected passengers. He also stressed the need for adequate customer service.
Travellers who feel Delta is not meeting these requirements are encouraged to file complaints through the DOT’s online air travel service complaint form.