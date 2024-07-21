Airlines Still Recovering From Tech Outage; When Will Flight Services Get Back On Track?

The cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike attributed the outage to a defect in a Microsoft Windows update. “Today was not a security or cyber incident. Our customers remain fully protected," Crowdstrike CEO George Kurtz clarified on X. "We understand the gravity of the situation and are deeply sorry for the inconvenience and disruption. We are working with all impacted customers to ensure that systems are back up and they can deliver the services their customers are counting on."