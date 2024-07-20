A Wizz Air flight from London to Larnaca, Cyprus, descended into chaos last month after unruly passengers allegedly consumed their own alcohol, causing a major disturbance. The incident, captured in a viral video, shows intoxicated individuals creating havoc on board.
“The individuals initially resisted cooperation with staff who were doing their job to protect the health and safety of other passengers,” a spokesperson for the Hungarian budget carrier told Caters News Agency.
In the footage, recorded by passenger James Burrows, a seemingly drunk woman is seen wandering the aisles, swearing at other passengers while crew members attempt to calm her. The woman and another disruptive passenger were seen drinking large cans of beer, reportedly brought from home.
The airline representative stated that the pair were repeatedly reminded that consuming their own alcohol was not permitted on the flight. “For safety purposes, passengers are prohibited from consuming alcoholic beverages not purchased on the aircraft,” the spokesperson explained.
Despite initial resistance, the passengers eventually complied with the crew's instructions and were relocated to different seats to prevent further disruptions.
“We do not tolerate any aggressive behavior towards our crew or passengers and would like to apologize to passengers who experienced any distress as a result of the incident,” the Wizz Air spokesperson said.
This incident is not the first case of BYOB passengers causing disturbances by bringing their own alcohol on board. In January, a group of women faced consequences after being caught drinking their own booze on a plane, highlighting a growing issue in air travel.