Can Severe Autism Be Reversed? Groundbreaking Study Suggests It’s Possible In Young Children

A groundbreaking study suggests that severe autism can be reversed, and symptoms significantly reduced if a child receives consistent treatment from a young age. This unprecedented discovery comes from a two-year study involving twin girls in the United States who were diagnosed with autism at 20 months old. As part of this innovative research, the program aimed to help both girls thrive and flourish.
Scientists report that the program was a success, with the twins experiencing 'dramatic' improvements in their symptoms. One of the girls, referred to as Twin P, showed a significant reduction in her Autism Treatment Evaluation Checklist score, dropping from 43 out of 180 in March 2022 to just four by October 2023.
Discussing Twin P, Dr. Chris D'Adamo, the study author from the University of Maryland, told The Daily Telegraph, "One of the twins' symptoms were reversed to the point of being indistinguishable from children who had never had a history of autism symptoms."
"This twin's functions are comparable to those who never had an autism diagnosis," said Dr. Chris D'Adamo. The other girl, known as Twin L, also showed improvement, with her score decreasing from 76 to 32. As part of the study, published in the Journal of Personalized Medicine, the twins underwent behavioral analysis and speech therapy.
They also adhered to a strict gluten-free diet with no ultra-processed foods. Additionally, the girls received daily supplements, including omega-3 fatty acids and multivitamins. In the study, published in the MDPI journal Sexes, the parents acknowledged that they did not expect a 'singular cure' to reverse the symptoms.
The parents, who chose to remain anonymous, wrote: "Through this approach, we have witnessed the radical recovery of one daughter - who presents today as a joyful, engaging, spirited, extremely bright four-year-old. We remain steadfast in our support for our other daughter whose progress has also consistently amazed us and has reminded us that recovery is possible at each person's individual pace."
Dr. D'Adamo also stated that the symptoms were unlikely to resurface over time. He explained, "Symptoms that could return might be more along the lines of things like anxiety, gastrointestinal issues, sensory issues, but not necessarily the behavioural aspects of autism."