United States

Beware Of This Mysterious Plant While Hiking In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains

A hiker in California's Sierra Nevada mountains felt numb in her legs after being stung by a mysterious attacker. Turns out it was not an insect but a plant.

Pexels
Representative images Photo: Pexels
info_icon

Last week, rescuers in California's Sierra Nevada mountains launched a rescue operation for a hiker who suddenly lost feeling in her legs due to a mysterious attacker.

The hiker, whose identity has not been disclosed, had stopped around 6:30 pm to fetch water from a creek along the Taboose Pass trail when she felt a sting she initially thought was from a spider bite.

“Afterwards, she was unable to feel the skin on her legs and could not continue her hike down,” Inyo County Search & Rescue officials said in a statement.

Using the last bit of her phone's battery, the woman called for help and provided her coordinates just before the device died.

Representative image - Pinterest
Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer

BY Outlook International Desk

Rescue teams prepared for the operation, pushing a wheeled litter 1.75 miles from the trailhead towards the stranded hiker. However, rough terrain forced them to abandon the litter a quarter mile from the victim's location. The rescuers continued on foot, eventually finding the woman. They then "slowly walked down the tricky section of the trail while ensuring her safety with ropes."

The entire rescue operation took more than five hours.

In the days following the incident, medical officials said that the woman had not been bitten by a spider. Instead, they concluded she had been stung by stinging nettles, which grow along the overgrown trail.

"Rescuers believe that the individual who needed rescuing was stung by stinging nettles located on the overgrown trail," Lindsey Stine of the county sheriff’s office said.

Stinging nettles
Stinging nettles Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

The hiker had inadvertently walked through a patch of stinging nettles while attempting to avoid snow on the Mather Pass. Stinging nettles are equipped with hairs that inject formic acid and other irritants into the skin, causing a burning, tingling sensation and an itchy rash.

The symptoms of stinging nettle contact typically do not last longer than 24 hours. The sheriff’s department confirmed that the hiker is believed to be recovering well.

Diesel the Donkey with an Elk Herd - @maxfennell/ Instagram
Donkey With Elk Herd! Owners OF Beloved Pet Lost 5 Years Ago Discover Him 'Living His Best Life' | Video

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. NHRC Notice To HR Govt, DGP Over Surgery In Patient's 'Wrong Knee'
  2. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs
  3. Senior BJP Leader Surama Padhy Elected Speaker Of Odisha Assembly
  4. Weather News: Delhi Records Warmest Night In 14 Years; Rescue Ops End In Sikkim; Orange Alert In Kerala For Rains
  5. Roadmap For The Judicial Sector Under NDA 3.0
Entertainment News
  1. Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet At Stansted Airport In Escalating Demonstrations Across UK | Video
  2. 'Mirzapur 3' Trailer: Ali Fazal's Guddu Pandit Leaves No Stone Unturned In Keeping The Throne To Himself
  3. Throwback Thursday: 'Kota Factory's Jitendra Kumar Used To Teach Physics At JEE Coaching Centres To Make Ends Meet In Mumbai
  4. Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan Didn't Want To Be A Part Of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' For THIS Reason, Farah Khan Reveals Why
  5. Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Apologizes For Her Old Comment On Working Mothers: I Said Things I Don't Agree With Now
Sports News
  1. New Zealand Cricket: Kane Williamson Prioritises Playing For BlackCaps Despite Excitement For SA20
  2. MLS: Inter Miami Triumphs 2-1 Over Columbus Crew Sans Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez
  3. England Vs West Indies, T20 World Cup Super 8: Victory Over WI Boosts Confidence, Momentum Says Phil Salt
  4. Super 8s: England Cruise Past West Indies By Eight Wickets In T20 World Cup - In Pics
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
World News
  1. Just Stop Oil Protesters Target Taylor Swift's Private Jet At Stansted Airport In Escalating Demonstrations Across UK | Video
  2. Beware Of This Mysterious Plant While Hiking In California's Sierra Nevada Mountains
  3. Climate Activists Spray Stonehenge With Orange Paint Ahead Of Summer Solstice
  4. Russia Wipes Out Front-line Ukraine Towns By Retrofitting Bombs, Expanding Air Base Network
  5. Putin In Vietnam, Seeking To Strengthen Ties In Southeast Asia While Russia's Isolation Deepens
Latest Stories
  1. Priyanka Chopra's New York Restaurant Sona To Shut Down Months After She Pulled Out
  2. Patna HC Strikes Down Bihar Govt's Law Raising Reservation For Backward Castes To 65%
  3. Copa America 2024 Live Streaming In Brazil: Where To Watch In BRA On TV And Online
  4. Arrested NEET Candidate Confesses To Matching Of Leaked Question Paper With Actual Exam Paper
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: WV Raman Reportedly In Fray With Gautam Gambhir For India Head Coach Post
  6. 'Kalki 2898 AD': Here's Everything That You Need To Know About This Prabhas-Deepika Padukone Starrer
  7. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 6: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Crosses Rs 30 Crore Mark In India
  8. Breaking News, June 20, LIVE: French Journalist Says Was Forced To Leave India; Delhi Logs 17 Heat-Related Deaths In 24 Hrs