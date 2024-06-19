United States

Be Careful About Clothing If You Are Planning A Trip To Spain This Summer

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has issued an advisory for travelers planning to visit Spain during the Euros. The warning states that certain clothing choices, or the lack thereof, could lead to fines if worn in public.

Representative image
The summer of sport has officially started with the Euros kicking off last weekend.

Although many fans are not traveling to the ten German cities hosting the tournament, numerous others are heading to sunnier destinations to enjoy the matches.

For those planning to head to Spain, be careful before packing certain clothes for your sunny vacation.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Office has recently released an advisory for the travellers about what clothes they can and cannot wear at certain places. The warning concerns specific clothing choices—or the lack thereof—that could lead to hefty fines if worn in public.

According to the safety and security page on the FCO website, "In some parts of Spain it’s illegal to be in the street wearing only a bikini or swimming shorts. Being bare-chested is also illegal in some areas in Spain. You could be fined if you’re caught wearing swimwear on the seafront promenade or adjacent streets."

The fines for such violations can reach up to £500 (€592), as noted by One Sure Insurance.

While most areas in Spain are lenient about clothing, certain parts of the Balearic island of Majorca are expected to be stricter regarding football shirts and novelty wear to promote a "more respectful environment."

This isn’t the first time that popular areas in Spain have implemented restrictions to ensure that busy destinations remain pleasant for everyone. Last month, Majorca and Ibiza reiterated their regulations about public drinking, with fines for violations reaching up to €3,000.

However, visitors should not be discouraged to plan a trip because of these minor restrictions.

