Don’t Travel To These Places During Summer Holidays! Experts Advice

As the summers are already here, Americans are planning trips with friends and family. Forbes Advisor has released rankings of the best and worst cities for summer vacations considering multiple factors.

Representative image
As the temperature rises, people's desire to travel is also growing as they seek ways to escape the monotony of summer days. To make their planning easier, some experts have come up with suggestions about the best and worst places to travel to.

If you are also planning a trip during the summer holidays, check out these experts advice first.

The editors at Forbes Advisor have released their rankings of the best and worst cities to spend your summer vacation. With over 200 million Americans expected to hit the road or take off in the air, popular destinations like beaches and national parks are seeing a surge in interest. However, not all cities are created equal when it comes to summer travel.

In their analysis, Forbes Advisor considered several factors, including crime rates, prices, ease of travel, and extreme weather conditions across 43 metropolitan areas in the United States. The findings highlight some cities that travelers might want to avoid this summer.

Jacksonville, Florida topped the list of least desirable cities, earning a dubious perfect score. The River City suffers from poor walkability, a lack of public transportation, high crime rates, and uncomfortable summer temperatures.

According to historical data from NOAA, summer temperatures in Jacksonville typically range from the low to mid-90s, with heat indices often surpassing 100 degrees. While the analysis did not specifically mention the nearby beaches where many vacationers seek relief from the heat, the overall conditions make Jacksonville a challenging destination for summer travel.

Other cities rounding out the list of least desirable summer vacation spots include:

- Colorado Springs, Colorado

- Fresno, California

- Memphis, Tennessee

- Albuquerque, New Mexico

Common issues among these cities are high crime rates, a lack of highly ranked restaurants, and inadequate public transportation.

On the other hand, Forbes Advisor also identified the best cities for a summer vacation in the United States. Topping this list are:

- Minneapolis, Minnesota

- Long Beach, California

- Washington, D.C.

- Seattle, Washington

- Omaha, Nebraska

These top destinations boast high walkability scores and milder weather compared to the southern belt.

While domestic travel is on the rise, the survey did not delve into international destinations, which are also expected to be popular in 2024. According to the U.S. Travel Association, “International travel to the U.S. is growing quickly but is still far from a full pre-pandemic recovery.”

Tripadvisor reports that this year's most popular international destinations include Cancun, Mexico; London, England; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; Paris, France; and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Paris is seeing a surge in interest, partly due to the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games set to begin in late July and run through September. Officials estimate that more than 15 million people from 206 nations will visit the City of Light and its surrounding areas during the games.

For the first time, the Summer Games will kick off with an open-air event along the River Seine, against the iconic backdrop of the Eiffel Tower on July 26.

