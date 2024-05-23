Harshita Das
The world’s largest coral reef system and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Great Barrier Reef is struggling to fight against pollution, rising sea temperatures, and damage from boat anchors that come along with huge number of tourists. This has led to widespread coral bleaching and a decline in the overall ecosystem health.
One of the world’s most iconic archaeological sites, Machu Picchu is struggling to maintain its ancient stone structures and delicate ecosystems. Excessive crowd along the Inca Trail, has prompted calls for stricter visitor limits and sustainable tourism practices.
One of the favourite destinations for a romantic holiday, this serene city of canals ecosystem is now at risk. Venice is flooded by tourists every year and this tourist influx is leading to pollution, erosion of historical monuments, and frustration among locals.
This ‘Game of Throne’ fame medieval walled city is struggling to protect its infrastructure from overtourism. The influx of tourists is leading to the deterioration of historic sites and sparking worries regarding authenticity and cultural conservation.
This travelers’ favourite island is trying hard to keep up with the constantly rising number visitors every year. Overtourism has led to environmental degradation, traffic congestion, and clashes between tourists and locals over water shortages and land disputes.
The locals of Barcelona are not very happy with the consequences of overtourism in their home city. They have protested against skyrocketing rents, overcrowded streets, and disruptions to everyday life, leading authorities to implement measures to curb tourist numbers and regulate vacation rentals.
The tourist crowd is affecting this Southeast Asia’s most iconic attraction in a very negative manner leading to damage to historical carvings, erosion of ancient structures, and surrounding environment.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site is also crumbling under the burden of overtourism, sparking debates about the need to preserve cultural heritage. Overcrowded streets, strain on infrastructure, and rising housing costs are just a few of the many consequences of the tourist influx.