United States

Venice Follows Amsterdam In Bid To Curb Overtourism, Implements Day-Tripper Entry Fee

Venice has introduced a pilot program imposing an entry fee for day-trippers to combat overtourism. The initiative aims to create a sustainable balance between tourism and local communities.

Advertisement

Pinterest
Representative image Photo: Pinterest
info_icon

In a bid to address the ongoing challenges of overtourism, the iconic city of Venice launched a pioneering pilot program on Thursday, imposing a 5-euro ($5.35) entry fee for day-trippers.

This move, hailed by authorities as a crucial step towards fostering a more sustainable balance between tourism and the local community, marks a significant development under the global spotlight. Recently, Amsterdam has also taken measures to tackle overtourism.

As part of the initiative, large signs at Venice’s main train station greeted visitors, delineating 29 designated dates until July for the program's trial phase. These signs also directed tourists to separate entrances, distinct from those designated for residents, students, and workers.

Advertisement

Simone Venturini, the city’s leading tourism official, emphasized the necessity of recalibrating the relationship between tourists and residents. He stressed, “We need to safeguard the spaces of the residents, of course, and we need to discourage the arrival of day-trippers on some particular days.”

Representative image - Pinterest
Amsterdam Says No To Overtourism: Announces Tourist Limits, Bans New Hotels And More

BY Outlook International Desk

However, the efficacy of this new system has sparked debate among residents, who contend that addressing mass tourism necessitates more fundamental solutions, such as revitalizing the resident population.

Despite objections, the launch proceeded, albeit not without protest. Hundreds of Venetians took to the streets, brandishing banners and voicing concerns under the rallying cry of “No to Tickets, Yes to Services and Housing.” Amid scuffles with police, demonstrators ultimately conveyed their message peacefully.

Advertisement

For tourists, the introduction of an entry fee signaled a departure from the norm, prompting some initial confusion and adjustment. The implementation process involved downloading QR codes to facilitate payment, with stewards and journalists alike on hand to guide visitors through the procedure.

TikTok Faces Ban In US - Getty Images
ByteDance Denies Plans To Sell TikTok Amid US Ban Threats

BY Outlook International Desk

The new requirement, applicable only during specified hours between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., aims to provide a more accurate assessment of tourist footfall, aiding city officials in managing the phenomenon of overtourism more effectively.

While the entry fee represents a tangible step forward, skepticism remains regarding its long-term impact. Critics argue that the ultimate solution lies in bolstering the resident population and ensuring the availability of essential services, rather than imposing financial barriers on visitors.

Former President Donald Trump appears at Manhattan criminal court before his trial in New York, Friday, April 26, 2024. - AP
Trump Hush Money Trial LIVE Updates: Defense Will Continue Its Cross-Examination Of David Pecker

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. South Karnataka Heads For Polls Amid Farmers’ Outrage Over Drought, Cauvery Dispute And Saffronisation Attempts
  2. BJP Faces Formidable Challenge In Politically Fractured Maharashtra
  3. LS Polls: Rahul Gandhi, Arun Govil, Shashi Tharoor Among Bigwigs In Fray In Phase 2 | Key Candidates & Seats
  4. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan And Nepal
  5. Lok Sabha 2024: Key Faces In The Fray For Phase Two
  6. 969 Mn Voters, 543 Seats, 7 Weeks: India's Lok Sabha Elections, World's Largest Democratic Excercise, In Numbers
  7. Sports LIVE Updates: World Shooting Para Sport Tournament- Indian Para-Shooter Mona Aggarwal Shoots Gold
  8. KKR Vs PBKS, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Punjab Kings Today's Match Prediction, Fantasy XI, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know