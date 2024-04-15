United States

Australian Scientist Champions Kangaroo Resurrection And A Lost Ecosystem's Revival

Scientists at Flinders University in Australia, are advocating for the resurrection of extinct species, including the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger, despite ethical and technical challenges.

A near-complete fossil skeleton of the extinct giant kangaroo Protemnodon viator from Lake Callabonna, missing just a few bones from the hand, foot and tail. Photo: Flinders University
The idea of Jurassic Park may no longer be pure fantasy. A growing number of scientists, including Dr. Isaac Kerr, are actively advocating for de-extinction research, sparking heated discussions about its feasibility and ethics. This debate is particularly relevant in Australia, with its rich fossil record and unique extinct megafauna.

Dr. Kerr, a staunch proponent of de-extinction, has set his sights on reviving specific kangaroo species, particularly the Protemnodon, a long-lost giant kangaroo. His optimism stems from recent advancements.  "The Australian Centre for Ancient DNA at Adelaide University has even collected the Protemnodon's whole genome," he revealed, highlighting the progress in retrieving genetic material from ancient remains.

Dr. Isaac Kerr Photo: Flinders University
This news comes on the heels of another exciting discovery by Flinders University researchers. Just days ago, they announced the identification of three entirely new extinct kangaroo species – the Simnomys, Wakroo, and Mooparoow – based on fossils unearthed in outback Queensland.  These findings further bolster the argument for the potential of de-extinction efforts in Australia.

However, Dr. Kerr acknowledges the challenges.  Immediate success is unlikely, and the current focus leans heavily towards charismatic megafauna like mammoths. This raises concerns that lesser-known species like the Protemnodon might be left behind in the de-extinction conversation.

Beyond the "wow factor" of iconic creatures, Dr. Kerr emphasizes the potential ecological benefits of de-extinction. The Protemnodon, for example, may have played a vital role in the Australian ecosystem that is currently absent.  "Could its reintroduction help restore ecological balance?" he ponders.  This question highlights a crucial shift in the de-extinction debate – the potential for these efforts to go beyond simply bringing back lost creatures, but to actively heal damaged ecosystems.

The ethical considerations surrounding de-extinction are also significant.  Would these resurrected creatures be able to adapt to the modern environment?  What potential ecological disruptions could their presence cause?  These are just some of the questions that scientists and ethicists will need to grapple with as de-extinction research progresses.

De-extinction isn't just a scientific endeavor; it's a social one too. Public perception will play a crucial role in shaping the future of this field.  Will the public be supportive of bringing back extinct species, or will concerns about ethics and unintended consequences prevail?

Graphic representative image of Kangaroo species. Photo: Flinders University
Funding for de-extinction research remains a hurdle.  While the potential for attracting private investment exists, particularly for charismatic megafauna, there's a risk that crucial research on lesser-known species gets sidelined. Striking a balance between scientific curiosity, ecological restoration, and public interest will be essential in securing the resources needed to advance de-extinction efforts.

Australia's rich fossil record and unique history of megafauna extinction position it at the forefront of the de-extinction debate.  The recent discoveries at Flinders University, coupled with Dr. Kerr's focus on the Protemnodon, showcase the potential for this field to not only resurrect lost creatures but also restore ecological balance in a continent with a heavily impacted environment.

The path forward for de-extinction research is complex, demanding careful consideration of scientific feasibility, ecological impact, ethical implications, and public perception.  However, as Dr. Kerr's work and the Flinders University discoveries demonstrate, Australia is poised to play a leading role in this exciting and potentially transformative scientific frontier.

