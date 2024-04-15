New York's Vessel, Closed After Suicides, Set To Reopen With Enhanced Security Measures

After a hiatus of three years due to tragic incidents, The Vessel, a towering centrepiece of Hudson Yards in New York City, is slated to reopen later this year with enhanced safety features, according to developers.
The 150-foot-tall structure, designed by Thomas Heatherwick and constructed at a hefty price tag of $260 million, was shuttered following four suicides that occurred since its inauguration. Criticism of its design likened to a "giant gold shish-kebab rotisserie," and its functionality, described by some as a "staircase to nowhere," has plagued its existence.
Before its closure, Related Companies, the entity overseeing Hudson Yards, implemented a $10 entrance fee and a regulation mandating that visitors do not ascend the structure unaccompanied. However, these measures proved insufficient, as evidenced by the tragic death of a 14-year-old who jumped in front of his family.
Advertisement
The first suicide from The Vessel took place in February 2020, prompting its closure the subsequent year after two more incidents occurred within a month. Criticism mounted against the operator for failing to heed calls from community leaders and suicide-prevention experts to heighten safety barriers.
Despite its allure on social media platforms like Instagram, The Vessel garnered infamy as a site of tragedy, as lamented by Curbed.
In response to concerns, developers have announced plans to reintroduce The Vessel with reinforced safety measures, including a "floor-to-ceiling steel mesh." A spokesperson for Related assured that this addition would maintain the unique experience that attracted millions of visitors worldwide.
Advertisement
Peter DeSalvo Jr., whose son was the first to tragically jump from The Vessel, expressed a belief that adequate safeguards could have prevented the deaths, including that of his son.