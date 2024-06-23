United States

Apple Announces iOS 18 Beta 2 Release Date With 2 Exciting New Features Confirmed

Apple's upcoming iOS 18 beta 2 introduces exciting new features like iPhone Mirroring and enhanced SharePlay screen sharing, set to debut next Monday following its WWDC 2024 reveal.

Apple
iOS 18 Beta 2 Coming Soon
Apple has announced that iOS 18 beta 2 will be released next Monday, marking exactly two weeks since its initial unveiling at WWDC 2024. Notably, two new features confirmed for iOS 18 beta 2 are iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing.

As per previous reports, many of the features announced for iOS 18 are not yet available in the beta version. Some of these features are scheduled to be rolled out later this year, post the public release of iOS 18, while others are anticipated to be introduced during the beta testing phase.

Earlier, Apple announced that due to the Digital Markets Act (DMA), Apple Intelligence and certain iOS 18 features won't be available in the EU this year. Fred Sainz, an Apple spokesperson, confirmed alongside this announcement that iOS 18 beta 2 is scheduled for release next week. This update will introduce iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay screen sharing, as reported by The Verge.

iPhone Mirroring will enable Mac users to mirror their iPhone's display, interact with their iPhone, receive notifications on their Mac, and enjoy seamless drag-and-drop functionality between devices.

Regarding SharePlay screen sharing, Apple stated, “With enhanced screen sharing capabilities, you can draw on someone’s screen so they can see what they can do on theirs, or control their screen and take actions yourself.”

In addition to these new features, iOS 18 beta 2 is expected to address various bugs, refine existing features, and implement other improvements. The update is set to launch for developers on Monday, likely alongside second betas for iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, visionOS 2, and watchOS 11. A public beta is anticipated to follow in July. Apple has reiterated plans to commence beta testing for select Apple Intelligence features this summer.

