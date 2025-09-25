United States agricultural exports like soybeans, almonds, and dairy encounter high tariffs and regulatory challenges in India.
India seeks to expand exports of mangoes, spices, and processed foods to the US market.
Both nations are focused on reducing tariffs, aligning regulations, and advancing agricultural technology cooperation.
The United States is actively pursuing enhanced agricultural trade with India, as confirmed by Brooke Rollins, a United States trade advocate. “India’s market is vast and growing,” Rollins noted, referencing the country’s population of over 1.4 billion and increasing demand for agricultural products such as dairy, grains, and processed foods. The US currently exports soybeans, almonds, and fresh fruits to India but faces high tariffs and regulatory barriers.
Trade discussions between the US and India center on reducing tariffs, simplifying regulatory frameworks, and improving market access for American agricultural products. India, the world’s largest dairy producer, imports premium and processed dairy products and is seeking greater access to the US market for its own exports, including mangoes, spices, and processed foods. “We aim to create a balanced trade environment,” Rollins stated, highlighting the mutual benefits of the negotiations.
Additionally, the US and India are exploring cooperation in agricultural technology and farming practices. According to 2024 trade data, US agricultural exports to India totaled approximately $1.9 billion, while India’s agricultural exports to the US reached about $2.3 billion.