US To Launch More Strikes On Houthis As Group Vows Revenge

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said Washington intends to launch further strikes at Houthis in the Middle East.
Sullivan’s statement comes after US hit several targets of Houthis in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the last two days.
The Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea has said the strikes ‘will not pass without a response and consequences’.
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said Washington intends to launch further strikes at Houthis in the Middle East.
Sullivan’s statement comes after US hit several targets of Houthis in Iraq, Syria and Yemen over the last two days.
US along with UK militaries and support from their allies unleashed attacks against 36 Houthi targets in Yemen, a day after the US military hit Tehran-backed groups in Iraq and Syria in retaliation for a deadly attack on US troops in Jordan.
"We intend to take additional strikes, and additional action, to continue to send a clear message that the United States will respond when our forces are attacked, when our people are killed," Sullivan was quoted by Reuters as saying.
The strikes are the latest blows in a conflict that has spread into the Middle East since Oct. 7, when the Iran-backed Palestinian militant group Hamas stormed Israel from the Gaza Strip, igniting war.
The Biden administration's diplomatic efforts to stem the fallout from the war also continued with top diplomat Antony Blinken departing for the region on Sunday afternoon.
Houthis having declared support for the Palestinians have entered the fray across the region: Hezbollah has fired at Israeli targets at the Lebanese-Israeli border,
Iraqi militias have fired on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and the Houthis have fired on shipping in the Red Sea and at Israel itself.
Iran has so far avoided any direct role in the conflict, even as it backs those groups. The Pentagon has said it does not want war with Iran and does not believe Tehran wants war either.
Meanwhile, the Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said the strikes "will not pass without a response and consequences".
Another Houthi spokesperson, Mohammed Abdulsalam, indicated the group would not be deterred, saying Yemen's decision to support Gaza would not be affected by any attack. The Houthis did not announce any casualties.