International

Biden Approves Revised Nuclear Strategy Focusing On China, North Korea, Russia: Report

NYT reported that Biden approved a revised strategy in the document titled the "Nuclear Employment Guidance".

US President Joe Biden |
US President Joe Biden | Photo: AP
info_icon

US President Joe Biden earlier this year approved a highly classified nuclear strategy plan for Washington amid the increasing challenges from North Korea, China and Russia, a New York Times report said.

The US publication said that Biden approved a revised strategy in the document titled the "Nuclear Employment Guidance".

The document directed the armed forces to prepare for possible "coordinated nuclear confrontations with Russia, China and North Korea", NYT reported.

This move from the Biden administration came amid the rising nuclear advances and missile threats from North Korea, rapid expansion of China's nuclear arsenal and perceived nuclear threats from Russia.

Reportedly, the document is updated roughly every four years or so and only very few security officials and Pentagon commanders are given its hard copies.

NYT reported that Pranay Vaddi, senior director for arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation on the National Security Council -- at a forum hosted by the Arms Control Association this June -- said that Biden had issued an updated nuclear weapons employment guidelines.

Vaddi warned that North Korea, Beijing and Moscow were expanding and expanding their nuclear weapons stockpiles at a "breakneck" speed.

The official was cited to be saying that Washington will have to adjust its posture and capabilities to make sure that it can avoid or prevent the growing threats. The US is also making efforts to adapt what Vaddi termed to be the realities of a "new" nuclear era.

"The President recently issued updated nuclear-weapons employment guidance to account for multiple nuclear-armed adversaries," NYT quoted Vipin Narang -- former acting assistant Secretary of Defence for space policy -- as saying.

Narang said that the revised guidance accounted for "the significant increase in the size and diversity" of China's nuclear arsenal.

Meanwhile, Russia and North Korea signed a "comprehensive strategic partnership" treaty during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang in June.

Notably, Putin also meet with the Chinese premiere Li Qiang on Wednesday and hailed the growing trade relations as Moscow becomes increasingly dependent on Beijing for political and economic support.

“Our trade relations are developing, developing successfully ... The attention that the governments of the two countries on both sides are paying to trade and economic ties is yielding results,” Putin said at the meeting in the Kremlin.

He also said that Russia and China have developed “large-scale plans” for economic and other projects.

“Chinese-Russian relations are at an unprecedentedly high level," said Li, who earlier had met with his Russian counterpart, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

Washington has many times denounced in the past the support Beijing gives to Russia's military industrial base.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rahul Dravid: Cricket Is A Game Of Small Margins And Luck
  2. Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: BAN Begin With Caution After PAK Declare At 448/6
  3. IND Tour Of ENG 2025: Complete Schedule Announced - Check Details
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. ACB Hopeful Of Hosting I'ntl Fixtures After Successful Domestic Tourneys
Football News
  1. Durand Cup 2024: NorthEast Derby To Be Played In Kolkata, Shillong Fans Remain Optimistic Of A Change In Venue
  2. AFC Challenge League: East Bengal Clubbed With Nejmeh SC, Bashundhara Kings, Paro FC In Group A
  3. Manuel Neuer: Legendary GER Goalkeeper's International Career In Numbers
  4. Cristiano Ronaldo Launches YouTube Channel, Gains 10m Subscribers In Just 24 Hours
  5. Premier League: Forest Complete Loan Move For Villa Defender Moreno
Tennis News
  1. Monterrey Open: Emma Navarro Rallies Past Camila Osorio To Reach Quarterfinals - Match Report
  2. US Open: Carlos Alcaraz Determined To Shrug Off Cincinnati Open Disappointment
  3. Jannik Sinner Doping Probe: World No. 1 'Worn Down Physically And Mentally', Says Coach
  4. Monterrey Open: Unseeded Player Knocks Out Top Seed Danielle Collins - Match Report
  5. Nick Kyrgios, Shapovalov Hit Out After Sinner Escapes Doping Ban
Hockey News
  1. Ex-Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Honors Olympic Bronze-Winning Indian Hockey Team
  2. How Will Indian Hockey Get To Next Level? PR Sreejesh Opens Up About Change He Wants To See
  3. On I-Day, In 1936: When India Completed Hat-Trick Of Olympic Hockey Gold Medals In Berlin
  4. PR Sreejesh: The Great Wall Of Indian Hockey, Receives Fitting Farewell
  5. Hockey Legend PR Sreejesh's Love Story: A Real-Life 'Haters To Lovers' Trope Out Of A Rom-Com

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike
  2. President Murmu Confers First-Ever Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar
  3. 10 Killed, Thousands Shifted As Rains, Floods Pound Tripura
  4. Delhi: Two Brothers Kill Smother Sister To Death Over Suspicion Of Affair After Divorce
  5. Tripura Schools, Colleges Closed 'Until Further Notice' Due To Devastating Floods
Entertainment News
  1. 'Lost Migrations' Review: The Animated Anthology Invokes Post-Partition Rootlessness In Unified Variation
  2. Gulzar: Showcasing Angst, With Beauty
  3. On His 90th Birthday, A Tribute To Gulzar From Pakistan
  4. Haniya Aslam’s Quiet Revolution
  5. Stree Pradhan Samaj Ke Purush: Alternative Masculinities In Feminist Horror Hindi Cinema 
US News
  1. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  2. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
  3. Watch: Hakeem Jeffries Quotes Taylor Swift In DNC Speech, Slams Trump With This Song Reference | Video
  4. 90-Foot Hanuman Statue Inaugurated In Texas. Key Details Inside
  5. Why TikTok Is Buzzing With Mormon Moms | The Impact Of Hulu's ‘The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives'
World News
  1. Storm Lilian To Hit UK Soon, Met Office Issues Yellow Alert For England, Parts Of Wales And Scotland
  2. Israeli Strike Kills Fatah Commander In Lebanon
  3. Biden Approves Revised Nuclear Strategy Focusing On China, North Korea, Russia: Report
  4. Amid Buzz Of RFK Jr Dropping Out, US Elections' 'Nostradamus' Predicts Boost For Kamala Harris
  5. New Study Claims Shroud Of Turin Could Be From The Time Of Jesus | Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Kolkata Rape Case: AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike After SC's Assurance; Top Court Say Autopsy Timing Iffy
  2. Badlapur Kindergarten Sexual Abuse: Bombay HC Says 'Even 4-Year-Old Girls Not Being Spared'
  3. 'Factually Not Correct': MEA Quashes Reports Saying Tripura's Gumti River Dam Behind Bangladesh Floods
  4. England Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE Scores: ENG Well-Positioned To Wipe Out Opener Misses - Play Starts At 3:30pm IST
  5. Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'
  6. Rahul Gandhi In J&K: Ice Cream Outing, Congress Poll Meet, Tie-Up With NC, Statehood Restoration Push
  7. Horoscope For August 22, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  8. Kolkata Rape Case LIVE: Mamata Writes To PM Modi Over Crimes Against Women; AIIMS Doctors Call Off Strike