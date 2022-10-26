US: Husband Stabs, Buries Wife Alive; Apple Watch Comes To Her Rescue

In a bizarre incident, an Apple watch came as a saviour to a woman in US who was stabbed and buried alive by her husband in Washington on October 16. Miraculously, the woman survived the situation by calling the emergency services helpline number 911 from her Apple watch, according to The Daily Beast.

The 42-year-old woman Young Sook An, fled the forested area after several hours in the grave and showed up at a stranger's door seeking help.

As per the media reports. Ms Young's husband, Chae Kyong An, 53, bound her arms and legs with duct tape before stabbing her in the chest and burying her alive.

It has also been reported that the couple were fighting a divorce battle and the husband wanted to keep his pension money out of her hands.

Police arrested Chae at 8pm (local time) on October 17.

They have also identified the grave where Ms Young had been buried. From the crime scene, they have retrieved her hair strands, pieces of duct tape and broken frame of her Apple watch.

Chae's lawyer pleaded before the local court that his client suffers from "service-related mental health issues" but Ms Young pleaded with the judge in a letter read aloud in the court by an advocate to keep him locked up saying she feared for her life. Chae remains detained without bond in Thurston County Jail.

What did the 911 operator say?

According to an affidavid, the 911 operator told the police that the woman who dialled 911 sounded "gagged" and "could not talk. The operator also confirmed a sound banging and struggling in the background before it got totally quiet.

The police located the cellphone tower and visited Ms Young's house but could not find her. They did, however, find "signs of disturbance", the affidavit explained.

Ms Young showed up at a stranger's house on October 17 and pounded the door frantically for help.

Citing the affidavid, The Daily Beast reported that when the cops arrived, she sprinted at them and said 'My husband is trying to kill me. Help me'.

The victim's statement

Ms Young, the victim, told police that her husband got angry while discussing the divorce and money when she asked him to leave. As she went into the bedroom to change, Chae his wife and punched her in the head several times and threw her to the ground. After that, he duct-taped her and briefly left the room.

That was the time when Ms Young dialled 911 using her apple watch.

After returning, Chae dragged Ms Young down the stairs to the floor in front of the garage door.

Ms Young said Chae realised she had an Apple watch on so he struck it with a hammer and then struck her wrists, the affidavit further stated. She was then forced into a van and was driven to a nearby forest Chae stabbed her and buried her alive.

Ms Young told the police she was "in the ground for a few hours".