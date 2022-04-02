Saturday, Apr 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home International

US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh Discussed Economic Impacts Of Russia’s Ukraine War During India Visit: White House

US deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Daleep Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, was in New Delhi this week to discuss ways to deepen US-India economic cooperation.

US Deputy NSA Daleep Singh Discussed Economic Impacts Of Russia’s Ukraine War During India Visit: White House
US deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh.(File photo) AP/PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Apr 2022 8:11 am

Top Indian-American US advisor Daleep Singh discussed goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia during his recent trip to New Delhi, the White House has said.

Singh, considered a key architect of Washington's punitive economic sanctions against Moscow, was in New Delhi this week to discuss ways to deepen US-India economic cooperation and advance their shared interest in a free and open Indo-Pacific, the White House said on Friday in a readout of the visit. 

“Singh also continued our close consultations with Indian counterparts about the destabilising economic impacts of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” it said. 

Related stories

Ukraine Crisis Updates: China To Protect Firms From Russia Sanctions

Ukraine: China Sends Humanitarian Aid, Continues to Oppose Russia Sanctions

New York Orders Russia Sanctions, Welcomes Ukraine Refugees

Singh, among others, met with Principal Secretary P K Mishra, Minister of Commerce and Indian G20 Sherpa Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla, Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri, and Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth. 

 “Singh, the Deputy National Security Advisor, consulted with Indian counterparts on the goals and mechanisms of US sanctions imposed on Russia and ways to cooperate on addressing global food insecurity and global energy prices,” the White House said. 

“Singh and his counterparts also advanced ongoing discussions about the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, delivering high-quality infrastructure through Build Back Better World, the development of an Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, and strengthening the global economy,” it said. 

The White House described the conversations as productive and said both sides committed to continue their close consultations.  (With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

International India United States(USA) Indian-American US Advisor Daleep Singh Russia Sanctions Ukraine Ukraine War White House Indo-Pacific Region US Sanctions
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Economic Crisis: Sri Lanka Cuts Back On Imports Amid Mounting Debt

Economic Crisis: Sri Lanka Cuts Back On Imports Amid Mounting Debt

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   

Shimla And The Double-Edged Sword Of Tourism   