US Calls For UN Security Council Vote On Resolution For Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Deal

The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to vote on the draft resolution presented by Washington last week regarding a ceasefire and hostage deal in Gaza. This announcement from the United States comes after war cabinet minister Benny Gantz resigned.

Photo: AFP
The United States has called on the United Nations Security Council to vote on the draft resolution presented by Washington last week regarding a ceasefire in Gaza.

Nate Evans, the spokesperson for the US delegation stated that the US has called for the Security council to "move toward a vote... supporting the proposal on the table," reported news agency AFP.

This push for a ceasefire in Gaza comes amid Israel's intense military operations in the Gaza Strip and the resignation of war cabinet minister Benny Gantz.

The opposition leader, who had joined hands with Benjamin Netanyahu to form an emergency war cabinet, resigned on Sunday. The National Unity leader tendered his resignation and urged for elections in the state as he claimed that Netanyahu was preventing "true victory" over Hamas.

"Unfortunately, Netanyahu prevents us from progressing to real victory,” stated Gantz adding that as a result, “we are leaving the emergency government today with a heavy heart but wholeheartedly."

Israel-Gaza War (Representational Image) | - AP
Israeli Minister Benny Gantz Resigns From War Cabinet In Blow To Netanyahu

BY Associated Press

On June 4, the US delegation, led by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield presented a new draft resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza which called for the urgent and unconditional release of hostages in Gaza and a ceasefire in the war torn strip.

In an official statement issued by the envoy to the UN, the "swift implementation of this deal would enable an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in its first phase, an immediate surge in humanitarian assistance and restoration of basic services, the return of Palestinian civilians to northern Gaza, together with a roadmap for ending the crisis altogether and a multi-year internationally backed reconstruction plan."

Thomas-Greenfield added that it will also ultimately lead to the end of the war "in a manner that secures Israel's security and brings immediate relief to the civilians of Gaza".

