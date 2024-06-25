International

US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council

The clashes came at a semi-annual meeting on implementation the nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, United Nations.

AP
UN Security Council meeting | Photo: AP
info_icon

The United States and its key European allies clashed with Iran and Russia over Tehran's expanding nuclear programme, with the US vowing “to use all means necessary to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran” in a UN Security Council meeting on Monday.

The US, France, Britain and Germany accused Iran of escalating its nuclear activities far beyond limits it agreed to in a 2015 deal aimed at preventing Tehran from developing nuclear weapons, and of failing to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency.

International Atomic Energy Agency - null
IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'

BY Outlook Web Desk

Iran and Russia accused the US and its allies of continuing to apply economic sanctions that were supposed to be lifted under the deal, and insisted that Tehran's nuclear programme remains under constant oversight by the IAEA.

The clashes came at a semi-annual meeting on implementation the nuclear deal between Iran and six major countries — the US, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany — known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei | - AP
Iran Issues Nuclear Bomb Warning To Israel If Nation’s Existence Is Threatened

BY Outlook Web Desk

Under the accord, Tehran agreed to limit enrichment of uranium to levels necessary for the peaceful use of nuclear power in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

Then-President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the deal in 2018. Trump said he would negotiate a stronger deal, but that didn't happen.

The council meeting followed an IAEA report in late May that Iran has more than 142 kilograms (313 pounds) of uranium enriched up to 60 per cent purity, a technical step away from weapons-grade level of 90 per cent. The IAEA said this was an increase of over 20 kilograms (45 pounds) from February.

The IAEA also reported on June 13 that its inspectors verified that Iran has started up new cascades of advanced centrifuges more quickly enrich uranium and planned to install more.

US deputy ambassador Robert Wood told the council that the IAEA reports “show that Iran is determined to expand its nuclear programme in ways that have no credible civilian purpose.”

Wood said the US is prepared to use all means to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, but said it remains "fully committed to resolving international concerns surrounding Iran's nuclear programme through diplomacy.”

The three Western countries that remain in the JCPOA — France, Germany and the United Kingdom — issued a joint statement after the council meeting also leaving the door open for diplomatic efforts “that ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon.”

They said Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium is now 30 times the JCPOA limit, and stressed that Iran committed not to install or operate any centrifuges for enrichment under the JCPOA.

Their joint statement also noted that “Iranian officials have issued statements about its capacity to assemble a nuclear weapon.”

Iran's UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani blamed “the unilateral and unlawful US withdrawal from the JCPOA” and the failure of the three European parties to the deal “to honour their commitments,” saying it is “crystal clear” they are responsible for the current non-functioning of the agreement.

In the face of US and European sanctions, he said, Iran has the right to halt its commitments under the JCPOA.

Iravani reiterated Iran's rejection of nuclear weapons, and insisted its nuclear activities including enrichment are “for peaceful purposes” and are subject to “robust verification and monitoring” by the IAEA.

The Iranian ambassador strongly endorsed the JCPOA, calling it a hard-won diplomatic achievement “that effectively averted an undue crisis.”

“It remains the best option, has no alternative, and its revival is indeed in the interest of all of its participants,” he said. “Our remedial measures are reversible if all sanctions are lifted fully and verifiably."

But France, Germany and the UK said some of Iran's nuclear advances are irreversible.

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said US promises “to abandon the policy of maximum pressure on Tehran and to return to the nuclear deal remained empty words.”

He accused some other JCPOA parties, which he didn't name, of “doing everything possible to continuously rock the boat, jettisoning opportunities for the implementation of the nuclear deal.”

Nebenzia urged the European parties to the agreement and the United States to return to the negotiating table in Vienna and “demonstrate their commitment to the objective of restoration of the nuclear deal.”

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, the coordinator of the JCPOA, said the compromise text he put forward two years ago for the US to return to the JCPOA and for Iran to resume full implementation of the agreement remains on the table.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  2. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. BRA 0-0 COS, Copa America 2024: Selecao Draw In Group D Clash - In Pics
  5. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  2. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  3. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
  4. Amitabh Bachchan Is Working On Mobile Platform To Connect With And See Fans From Across Locations
  5. Margot Robbie's Husband Says He Spends '24 Hours A Day' With The 'Barbie' Star
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Live Score: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. AFG Vs BAN, T20 World Cup 2024: Gulbadin Naib's 'Unsportsmanlike' Behaviour Angers Skipper Rashid Khan - Watch
  4. Euro 2024: Hungary Forward Varga To Undergo Surgery For Facial Fractures; UEFA Defends Medical Response
  5. India Vs Australia, Super 8 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma Leads His Men Into Semifinals - In Pics
World News
  1. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  2. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
  3. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release
  4. Blogger 'Turtleboy' Assaulted Outside Canton Bar Amidst Karen Read Trial | Controversy Explained
  5. 'Hawk Tuah' Girl: Joe Rogan Reacts To How Viral Star Is Making Money Out Of Swift Fame | Video
Latest Stories
  1. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  2. Mamata Banerjee Urges PM Modi To Abolish NEET, Revert To Decentralised Exam System
  3. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  4. Frustration And Despair: Students Protest UGC NET Exam Cancellation
  5. Widespread Examination Paper Leaks: NEET UG 2024 And Beyond
  6. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  7. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Delhi Minister Atishi Hospitalised, Hunger Strike Ends; High Court's Verdict On Kejriwal's Bail Today
  8. ‘Julian Assange Is Free’: Wife Reacts After Wikileaks Founder Strikes Plea Deal With US For His Release