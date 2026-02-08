Araghchi Hardens Iran’s Stance on U.S. Talks, Saying Strength Lies In “No”

Speaking at a summit in Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the “secret” of the Islamic Republic’s power is its ability to “say no to the great powers.” He framed that resistance as the cornerstone of Iran’s diplomatic leverage, rejecting what he described as bullying and domination by external powers. Araghchi employed the metaphor of an “atomic bomb” to describe this posture, saying that while Iran is not pursuing nuclear weapons, its real power lies in defiance.