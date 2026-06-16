UNSC Reform Would Border On Failure If Only Non-Permanent Category Expanded: India



"These present three inherent issues – one, the proposal does in no way expand the permanent category; two, the concept of regionality would not be served if the concerned member states act in their national capacities; and three, it weakens the case of SIDS (Small Island Developing States), a cross-regional group which India has been consistently supportive of.” India said this whole proposal is akin to granting a veto to the 10 elected members of the Council, who sit at the horse-shoe table for two year terms, “bereft of convoluted arguments of permanency. This proposal confuses veto power with permanency.” Further, India said that the Elements Paper proposes further discussion and clarification on the concept of ‘permanency’, on which Parvathaneni said that the UN Charter is very clear and there is no room for ambiguity.