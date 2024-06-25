International

UN To Suspend Aid Operations In Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers

Senior UN officials have stated that the United Nations has warned Israel that unless it does not step up and ensure better protection of workers in the Gaza Strip, they would have no choice but to suspend aid operations in Gaza.

AP
UN To Suspend Aid Operations IN Gaza Unless Israel Provides Better Protection For Workers Photo: AP
info_icon

Senior U.N. officials have told Israel they will suspend aid operations across Gaza unless urgent steps are taken to better protect humanitarian workers, two U.N. officials say.

A U.N. letter sent to senior Israeli officials this month said Israel must provide U.N. workers with direct communication with Israeli forces on the ground in Gaza, among other steps, the officials said.

They spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing negotiations with Israeli officials. The U.N. officials say there has been no final decision on suspending operations across Gaza and that talks with Israelis were ongoing.

The U.N. World Food Program has already suspended aid delivery from a U.S.-built pier in Gaza over security concerns.

Israeli military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  2. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
  3. Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why
  4. Engineer-Turned-Rapper, YouTuber From Ayodhya, Becomes A Robber In Delhi | What's The Case
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor's Wish For Sis Karisma Kapoor On Her 50th B'day: 'Lots Of Coffee, Aperols, Chic Bags, Chinese food'
  2. Raghav Juyal Opens Up On His Transformation Into ‘Ruthless, Menacing’ Fani
  3. Jeremy Renner Admits He Doesn't Have The 'Energy' For Challenging Roles
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Oozes Love In Pictures With Zaheer Iqbal From Reception Night; She Calls It 'Divine Intervention'
  5. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
Sports News
  1. Belgium Vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  2. Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior Calls For Patience As Brazil Improvements Acknowledged
  3. Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan See Shining Light Under Gloomy Grenadinian Skies
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament, City Hall Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details
  2. 'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar
  3. Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers
  4. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  5. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs