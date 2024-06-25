'Ultra-Orthodox Men Must Serve In Military': Israel Supreme Court Decision May Lead To Collapse Of Netanyahu Govt

Israel's Supreme Court delivered an unanimous ruling on Tuesday mandating the military draft of ultra-Orthodox men for military service.
This decision can lead to collapse of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's governing coalition amidst ongoing military operations in Gaza.
The court decided that without a specific law separating Jewish seminary students from other people who must serve, Israel's compulsory military service applies to ultra-Orthodox men just like everyone else.
According to AP reports, under longstanding arrangements, ultra-Orthodox men have been exempt from the draft, which is compulsory for most Jewish men and women.
These exemptions have long been a source of anger among the secular public, a divide that has widened during the eight-month-old war.