Wednesday, Sep 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home International

Typhoon To Skirt Shanghai, Move Up Coast Of Northeast China

A typhoon was headed toward the Chinese coast on Wednesday and was forecast to make landfall near the port city of Ningbo later in the day.

Typhoon Hinnamnor
Typhoon Hinnamnor Photo: Sohn Hyung-joo/Yonhap via AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Sep 2022 9:19 am

A typhoon was headed toward the Chinese coast on Wednesday and was forecast to make landfall near the port city of Ningbo later in the day.

Typhoon Muifa had maximum sustained winds of 145 kilometers an hour as it moved northeast, the Hong Kong Observatory said.

The storm's track would take it just east of the city of Shanghai and then inland through Jiangsu and Shandong provinces on China's northeast coast.

All flights were canceled at the Ningbo airport and more than 11,000 fishing boats returned to port in Zhejiang province, according to Chinese media reports.

A requirement for a negative coronavirus test within the last 72 hours, required in much of China to enter buildings and other public areas, was suspended in Ningbo except for at airports, train stations, and highway entrances. 

Tags

International Chinese Coast Negative Coronavirus Test Jiangsu And Shandong Provinces Forecast To Make Landfall Port City Of Ningbo Hong Kong Observatory Typhoon Muifa Sustained Winds Of 145 Kilometers Per Hour
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Lewandowski Faces Bayern In Champions League

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run

Medical Education Regulator NMC Vague On Indian Students With Foreign Degrees, Giving Agents A Free Run