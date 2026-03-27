Two Mexican Humanitarian Aid Sailboats En Route To Cuba Declared Missing

Summary of this article
Mexico's navy activated operations on March 26 after the boats missed their scheduled arrival window, with no radio contact or signals received; international cooperation has been enlisted to cover the maritime route.
The missing sailboats form part of the "Nuestra America Convoy," a volunteer-driven flotilla aimed at easing Cuba's fuel and power shortages through donations of food, medicine, solar equipment, and basic supplies; other vessels in the effort have delivered aid successfully in recent weeks.
Nine people of multiple nationalities were on board the Friendship and Tigger Moth, carrying targeted relief items.
Mexico's navy has launched a full-scale search-and-rescue mission in the Caribbean Sea after two small sailboats carrying humanitarian supplies to crisis-hit Cuba failed to reach Havana and lost all contact with authorities.
The vessels, identified as the sailboats Friendship and Tigger Moth, departed from Isla Mujeres in Mexico's Quintana Roo state around March 20-21, 2026, as part of the grassroots "Nuestra America Convoy" (Our America Convoy) initiative. The boats were transporting essential aid including food , medicine, baby formula, solar panels, and other supplies intended to support Cubans facing severe energy shortages and prolonged power outages amid the island's ongoing economic difficulties.
Nine crew members of various nationalities were aboard the two boats, including reports of activists and at least one young child. They were expected to arrive in Havana between March 24 and 25, but as of March 26-27, there has been no communication from the vessels and no confirmation of their arrival. A separate vessel from the same convoy successfully reached Havana earlier in the week, delivering around 14 tons of aid.
The Mexican navy is coordinating the search with international maritime rescue centers and has reached out to diplomatic representatives from countries whose nationals are among the crew, including Poland, France, Cuba, and the United States. The operation is focused on the likely route across the Caribbean between Mexico and Cuba.
Volunteers and organizers had loaded the modest sailboats with everyday necessities in a show of solidarity, emphasizing the non-governmental nature of the flotilla. Concerns are now growing for the safety of the crew as weather conditions and mechanical issues in the region could play a role, though no specific cause has been identified.