Microblogging Platform X, Formerly Twitter, Back Online After Brief Outage

Microblogging platform X, formerly Twitter, was down for several users on Wednesday morning, with the homepage showing a 'try reloading' message.
The social media platform services resumed for some after a temporary outage.
As per outage tracker Downdetector, several users flagged issues in accessing X at around 8:50 am on Wednesday. Downdetector showed over 27,700 reports of outages in the US.
In April this year also, Elon Musk-owned X faced a major outage and criticism over that after users were unable to access the social media platform.
Last month, a massive global outage of Microsoft 365 apps and services resulted in blue screens on laptops for thousands of people and hit operations in airlines, banks, markets and offices across spectrums.
A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update was cited as the cause of the outage, which impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.